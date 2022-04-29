The Medical Image Exchange Systems Market to show exponential settlement at a CAGR of 7.8% between 2022-2032

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-29 — /EPR Network/ —

The Medical Image Exchange Systems Market is bound to grow robustly in the years to come. With smart technology and 5G being increasingly adopted, the healthcare vertical is witnessing a paradigm shift. These technologies can thus increase the convenience quotient (CQ), as abysmal disruption happens in the patients’ lives. This convenience quotient would be the trend running in the healthcare vertical shortly.

The global medical image exchange systems market is projected to exhibit a moderate growth rate at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period (2022-2032), owing to increasing technology innovations in medical imaging by major medical image exchange system vendors.

Medical image exchange systems are expected to be adopted at a significant pace over the coming years due to growing adoption of IoT in the healthcare industry. Also, high acceptance of medical image exchange system software across hospitals, clinical laboratories, and other healthcare institutions will majorly drive market expansion over the coming five to six years.

Medical Imaging Management (MIM) using PAC (Picture Archiving and Communications System) provides a completely secure, robust solution to radiology, imaging archiving, report dictation, study, and report storage. MIM can unify and accommodate a variety of environments, integrating with medical facility’s legacy systems.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By solution, medical image exchange software is anticipated to account for a leading market share of 60.2%. However, the medical image exchange system services segment is estimated to expand at a robust CAGR of 9.5% during 2022-2032.

On the basis of end user, hospitals are expected to dominate the market and surge at an estimated CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period.

The South Asia & Pacific regional market is expected to create new growth opportunities for players in the market due to the introduction of medical imaging technologically advanced devices and the developing healthcare sector in the region.

The market in France is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.2% through 2032, while that in Spain at around 8.9%.

Market growth in India, Indonesia, and GCC countries is expected to be much higher, at CAGRS of around 14.5%, 12.6%, and 4.2%, respectively.

“Rising trend of electronic medical images along with application of medical imaging management (MIM) systems and increased adoption of automation in diagnostic services to propel market growth,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Enhanced Patient Experience With Priority Placed on Convenient, Mobile Access

There was a time when medical staff mostly use imaging such as X-rays, CTs, MRIs, and ultra sound tests, and reports were delivered to patients in the physical form, which consume more time and cost. Diagnosis was also delivered in the physical form. But today, many healthcare providers give imaging and diagnosis reports directly to patients or/and respective doctors’ mobiles by using Internet services. Such a system of delivering imaging reports are a faster and cost-friendly solution.

Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, use of mobile access for sharing medical imaging reports and diagnosis has proven to be one of the most convenient and comfortable patient experiences. Technological advancement is considered as the primary driver for the medical image exchange systems market. Increasing adoption of automation in diagnostic services has generated huge amount of virtual data.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Persistence Market Research’s report on the medical image exchange systems research is segmented into three major sections – solution (medical image exchange software (cloud-based/web-based, and physical media), and services (professional service (consulting service, support & maintenance, and image sharing services) and managed services)), end user (hospitals, clinical research, laboratories, diagnostic centers, educational institutes, and others), and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa), to help readers understand and evaluate lucrative opportunities in the medical image exchange systems demand outlook.

