Flat Cable Assemblies Market: Development Insight and Manufacturers Challenge Competitors 2017-2025

Introduction

Cable assembly is a group of cables or wires lined into a single entity. It is used to connect several kinds of equipment and systems to bring out the desired operation. Cable assemblies come in a variety of options to include multi conductor, coaxial/RF, wire and cable harnesses, complex military, flat cable, custom electro-mechanical, are some of the varieties. Flat cables refer to any electrical cables that are both flat and flexibility. From above mention cable assembly types, flat cable assemblies are any variety of electric cables that is a flat and rectangular shape. In this kind of assembly, conductors or wires run parallel to each other. It is preferred over other types of cable assembly due to its flexibility and custom made property. Mostly, the flat cable is found in high-density electric applications such as laptops and cell phones. It is customized in miniature form called as Flexible Flat Cable (FFC).

Flat Cable Assemblies Market: Dynamics & Restraints

Majorly, growth in automotive, telecom and datacom sector is directly driving the market of flat cable assemblies market globally. The key factor that lifts the market growth of flat cable assemblies worldwide is its flexible structure and custom made manufacturing property because of which flat cable assemblies fit into any electronic applications and therefore serve to the variety of end-use industries. Growing demand for internet and televisions is another factor which is raising flat cable assemblies market. Innovations adhere rigorously in the technological industry on a frequent basis; therefore there is an ever-growing need for electric cable assemblies. Hence, the flat cable assemblies industry is progressive in the future market.

Although demand and necessity of flat cable assemblies in the market are seen significantly, the absence of global standard in manufacturing flat cable assemblies sometimes generates a gap between end use industry need and cable manufacturer offerings, this hinder flat cable assembly’s market growth to a certain extent.

Flat Cable Assemblies Market: Segmentation

The global flat cable assemblies market is segmented based on its end users type.

Based on the end users, flat cable assemblies market is segmented into:

Automotive Industry

GPS Systems, Car Radios, Switch Rotary, Door Panels, Connectors, Headliners

Telecommunications

Fax Machines, Telephones

Consumer Electronics

TV, Hi-Fi Systems, CD And DVD Players, Satellite, LCD Displays

Medical Applications

IT Equipment

Notebooks, Printers, Scanners

Household Equipment

Dishwashers, Glass-Ceramic Cooking Plates, Refrigerators

Military Electronics

Weapon Systems, Missiles

Robotic Applications

Aeronautics

Flat Cable Assemblies Market: Regional Outlook

Regarding geography, the global flat cable assemblies market has been categorized into seven key regions including North and Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. The flat cable assemblies market is globally expected to register healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Despite the soft economy, consumers of North America are buying cars, this raises demand for flat cable assemblies in countries such as Canada and US, making, North America leading region in flat cable assemblies market. In Eastern Europe unexpressed demand from the recession recovery coupled with low-interest rates offered for car loans/leases makes Eastern Europe second leading region in the market of global flat cable assemblies market.

Countries such as China, India are the dominant countries in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan region in development; government, companies, and banks are also coming up with many schemes and offers to boost automotive, electronics industry, this makes Asia Pacific Excluding Japan third leading region for the flat cable assemblies market. Japan, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are predicted to acquire the flat cable assemblies market in the near future.

Flat Cable Assemblies Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of global Flat Cable Assemblies market include Bizlink Tech, TE Connectivity, Copartner, Molex, Datwyler, ITT Interconnect Solutions, Foxlink, Ideal Industries, Yazaki, Global Connector Technology, Amphenol, Glenair, and Foxconn. Other key players are: 3M Interconnect Solutions, Meritec , Alpha Wire, Axon Cable, Elsim Commerce Ltd., Yamaichi Electronics, GAC – General Assembly Corporation, Watteredge LLC, HEC Electronic GmbH, W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc., In TalTech Ltd, TE Connectivity, MCX, Inc., Nicomatic, Shine, and Midcon Cables Company.

