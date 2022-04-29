Global Socks Market Is Expected To Register A Steady Growth By 2031, At A Cagr Of 4.8%

Rockville, US, 2022-Apr-29 — /EPR Network/ —

The global socks market is projected to register a steady growth, registering a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2021-2031 . By 2021, the industry is expected to create a value of $60 billion . Among all markets, sales across China are expected to remain at the highest level at a CAGR of 5.2% .

Market Value in 2021 USD 60 billion Estimated Value in 2031 US $80 billion Growth rate (2021-2031) 4.8% CAGR China’s growth rate 5.2% CAGR (2021-2031)

The latest market research report analyzes the socks market demand by different segments. It gives business leaders insight into socks and ways to increase their market share.

Main sectors covered

product type body stockings compression stockings Knee High/Hold-Up Socks stockings Amount – say tights toe socks

demography men’s socks women’s socks

price range economical socks low priced socks premium socks super premium socks

sales channel Selling socks through modern trade Selling socks through specialty stores Selling socks through the online store Selling socks through other sales channels



The market insight of socks will improve the revenue impact of businesses in various industries by:

Providing a customized framework to understand the attractiveness of various products/solutions/technology in the hosiery market

Guide stakeholders to identify key problem areas related to integration strategies in the global socks market and provide solutions

Assess the impact of changing regulatory dynamics in regions where companies are keen to expand their footprint

It provides an understanding of disruptive technology trends to help businesses transition seamlessly.

Help leading companies realign their strategies ahead of their competitors and peers

It provides insights into promising synergies for top players looking to maintain their leadership positions in market and supply-side analysis of the socks market.

The latest industry analysis and survey for Hosiery provides sales forecasts in more than 20 countries across key categories. Insights and prospects for Socks market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study.

This report provides access to critical data such as:

Demand of socks market and growth drivers

Factors limiting socks market growth

Current major trends in the socks market

Market size of Socks and Socks Sales Forecast for forthcoming years

The report also offers an in-depth analysis of key trends in the Socks market and how the projected growth factors will shape the Socks market dynamics over the upcoming forecast period.

Additionally, it develops the current market scenario and gives meaningful and actionable insights into the competitive analysis of the Hosiery market that will favor the future demand of the Hosiery market.

Critical Insights from the Socks Market research report:

Basic macro and microeconomic factors influencing socks market sales.

Basic overview of Hosiery including market definitions, classifications and applications.

We scrutinize each market participant based on M&A, R&D projects and product launches.

Analysis of the adoption trends and supply side of socks across various industries.

Important regions and countries that provide lucrative opportunities for market stakeholders.

The socks market demand study includes the current market scenario of the global platform and the sales of the socks market development during the forecast period.

Some of the leading companies introduced in the Socks market are:

In order to provide decision makers with reliable insights into the competitive landscape, the Socks Market industry research report includes a detailed competitive landscape analysis.

The competitive landscape analysis of the Socks market includes detailed profiles of Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 players. Each market share of the socks manufacturers is presented to help business leaders understand the market scenario.

Recommendations for performing well in the hosiery market environment are provided, along with an assessment of the winning strategies of the leading hosiery market manufacturers.

