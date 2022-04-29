Salon Chairs Market Is Forecast To Surpass USD 16,200 Million By 2032

Rockville, US, 2022-Apr-29 — /EPR Network/ —

The global salon chairs market is estimated at USD 9,600 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 16,200 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2022- 2032.

Report Attributes Details Base Year Value (2021A) USD 9,200 Million Estimated Year Value (2022E) USD 9,600 Million Projected Year Value (2032F) USD 16,200 Million Value CAGR (2022-2032) 5.4%

Global Salon Chairs Market by Category

By Product Type : Conventional Barber Chairs Antique Barber Chairs All-purpose Salon Chairs Modern Barber Chairs

By Mechanism : All Electric Salon Chairs Hydraulic Salon Chairs

By Reclining Type : Electric Reclining Salon Chairs Hydraulic Reclining Salon Chairs Non-reclining Salon Chairs

By End-User : Franchised Salon Chain Non-franchised Salon Chain Independent Salon

By Sales Channel : Online Retailers Direct Sales Club Stores Specialist Retailers

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania MEA



Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in Salon Chairs Market

The global salon chairs market is highly fragmented and competitive owing to the existence of many domestic and regional players. Various marketing strategies are adopted by key players such as mergers and acquisitions, expansions, collaborations and partnerships.

Also, new product development as a strategic approach is adopted by the leading companies to upscale their market presence among consumers. These strategies have resulted in the incorporation of advanced salon chairs products.

For instance: Takara Belmont in 2019, launched Riche Series, a series of products for eyelash extension services. It includes a full chair, wagon and stool for the comfort and safety of both esthetician and client. The chair is designed in such a position that it provides long-term comfort to the client. Additionally, it is height-adjustable and stable, alleviates the discomfort for the technician and remains in an ideal position, helping extension artists set the perfect sightline.



