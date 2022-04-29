Organic Fertilizer Market Consumer Needs, Trends And Drivers Analysis 2021 to 2031

The India organic fertilizer market is anticipated to witness a growth rate of around 7% during the period of 2022 and 2032. Market growth is attributed to growing popularity and demand for organic farming and gardening.

Government initiatives and subsidies promoting the use of organic fertilizers in India, along with increasing consumption of organic food in the country, will drive the consumption of these fertilizers across their application areas. Well-structured and efficient supply chain network, expansion in production capacity, and crop-specific fertilizer production are expected to remain key growth strategies of market competitors to increase their footprint.

COVID-19 impacted the organic fertilizer business as several production facilities in India were entirely shut down because of lockdowns, which had an indirect impact on the sales of organic fertilizers. However, the pandemic led to a severe increase in demand for crops, vegetables, and other food source plants. This increase ensured that in order to maintain the high quality of food produced, plant and crop sources are adequately supplied with necessary nutrients.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33022

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The India market for organic fertilizers is estimated to reach a value of US$ 1.13 Bn by the end of 2032.

Plant-based organic fertilizers are estimated to witness a growth rate of 7.1% in India during the assessment period.

Farming is estimated to remain the key application area of organic fertilizers. The segment is estimated to create around 85.3% of the overall incremental market opportunity.

The North Indian region is anticipated to create an incremental dollar opportunity of US$ 242.7 Mn by 2032.

“Key market participants focusing on increasing their production capacities and launching of new organic fertilizers that incorporate minerals to boost their annual turnover,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Get a Customized Scope to Match Your Need Ask an Expert- sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Competitive Landscape

The Indian market for organic fertilizers has been identified as a fragmented space owing to the several key players dominating in country.

Some of the key market players included in the report are Coromandel International, Madras Fertilizers Limited, Gujarat State Fertilizers, Simbhaoli Sugars Inc., Eastern Organic Fertilizer Pvt. Limited, Prabhat Agri, Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited, Amruth Groups, Chaitanya Agrochemicals, NM India Biotech, and Krishna Agro Bio Products.

Key market players are focusing on increasing their production capacities to cater to the growing demand for organic fertilizers and boost their market footprint. Apart from this, competitors in India are actively introducing organic fertilizers that meet customer-specific demands and are aimed toward providing optimum yield from a specific kind of crop or vegetation.

In 2021, Prabhat Agri launched PRABHA ZINC, a new product from the company, which is an excellent treatment for zinc insufficiency. Zinc is a one-of-a-kind nutrient for plants, as it is only required in trace amounts in plant tissues.

Conclusion

The market is anticipated to witness healthy year-over-year growth, especially in North India and West India, owing to increasing demand for organic food with regard to growing consumer awareness about the intake of chemical-free food.

North and West India are significantly diverse in terms of customer base, types of crop grown, soil, innovations, and geopolitical conditions. The organic fertilizer market in India is expected to gain traction in the foreseeable future due to the growing agricultural sector.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33022

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Persistence Market Research, a research and consulting firm, has published a new market research report on the India organic fertilizer market that contains industry analysis of 2017–2021 and opportunity assessment for 2022–2032.

The report provides in-depth analysis of the market through different segments, namely, raw material, application, and region. The report also provides supply and demand trends along with an overview of the parent market.

About Us: Persistence Market Research

Contact Us:

Persistence Market Research

USA

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Website – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com