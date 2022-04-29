Global Sales Of Sun Protection Products Industry Has Expected To Surge At 6.6% CAGR Through 2031| Fact.MR Study

As per Fact.MR’s sun protection products industry analysis, the market is forecast to experience steady rise with its overall valuation reaching US$ 15.3 Bn in 2021. Sales are expected to surge at 6.6% CAGR through 2031.

L’Oréal S.A.

Unilever PLC

Procter & Gamble

Kao Corp.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Avon Products, Inc.

Christian Dior SE

Beiersdorf AG

Groupe Clarins

Bioderma Laboratories

Burt’s Bees

Estee Lauder

Unilever

Coty Inc.

By Product Type: Sun Care Products SPF-15-29 SPF-30-55 SPF-55+ After Sun Products Self-Tanning Care Products

By Form: Sun Protection Creams Sun Protection Gels Sun Protection Lotions Sun Protection Powder Sun Protection Wipes Sun Protection Sprays Sun Protection Natural Oils Other Forms

By Ingredient: Ecamsule-based Sun Protection Products Avobenzone-based Sun Protection Products Oxybenzone-based Sun Protection Products Titanium Dioxide-based Sun Protection Products Zinc Oxide-based Sun Protection Products Natural Oils Raspberry Seed Oil Wheat germ Oil Avocado Oil Hazelnut Oil Carrot Seed Oil Other Suncare Natural Oils

By Packaging Type: Sun Protection Sticks 10 – 20 grams >20 grams Sun Protection Tubes <50 grams 50 grams – 100 grams 101 grams – 200 grams >200 grams Bottle Packaging for Sun Protection Products 50 ml – 100 ml 101 ml – 200 ml 201 ml – 300 ml Other Packaging Types

By Customer Orientation: Sun Protection Products for Males Sun Protection Products for Females Unisex Sun Protection Products

By Sales Channel: Modern Trade of Sun Protection Products Sun Protection Products Sold at Convenience Stores Sun Protection Products Sold at Departmental Stores Sun Protection Products Sold at Professional Salons Sun Protection Products Sold at Drug Stores Sun Protection Products Sold at Specialty Stores Online Sales of Sun Protection Products Other Sales Channels



The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Sun Protection Products Market report provide to the readers?

Sun Protection Products fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Sun Protection Products player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Sun Protection Products in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Sun Protection Products.

The report covers following Sun Protection Products Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Sun Protection Products market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Sun Protection Products

Latest industry Analysis on Sun Protection Products Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Sun Protection Products Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Sun Protection Products demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Sun Protection Products major players

Sun Protection Products Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Sun Protection Products demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Sun Protection Products Market report include:

How the market for Sun Protection Products has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Sun Protection Products on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Sun Protection Products?

Why the consumption of Sun Protection Products highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

