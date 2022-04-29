The Sports Equipments Market To Put Up With The Digital Wave

New York , United States, 2022-Apr-29 — /EPR Network/ —

The global sports equipment market was valued at US$ 84 Bn in 2021, and is expected to surge at a healthy CAGR of more than 7% through 2031 to reach a market worth of US$ 168 Bn.

The global sports equipment market has been witnessing considerable growth over the last few years. Increasing participation in sports activities, growing consumer awareness about health and fitness, and emergence of e-commerce are some of the key drivers impelling the growth of sports equipment market. However, increasing availability of counterfeit products and rising prices of sports equipment are restraining the growth of this market to some extent.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a samples@https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/2794

The global sports equipment market consists of equipment for ball sports, adventure sports, fitness, golf, winter sports, and others sports, including archery, billiards, bowling, wheel sports, pogo sticks, and indoor games. The ball sports equipment segment is expected to be the market’s most lucrative during the forecast period. This segment was expected to account for approximately 1/3 share in the global sports equipment market in 2020.

Increasing media coverage of various global sports events such as the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, and FIFA World Cups encourage the youth to take part in various sports. The sports equipment industry is swiftly embracing new technologies and adapting its products in order to keep pace with rapidly changing global trends. In recent times, there is a growing trend of combining casual and athletic designs. Major sports equipment manufacturers merge sports products with leisurewear to meet the demand for fashionable sportswear.

North America holds the largest market share for sports equipment, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Developed markets in the U.S. and European countries dominate the sports equipment market. The U.S and Canada are the largest markets for sports equipment in North America. According to the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Europe, Latin America, and North America together account for approximately 70% of global adventure sports. Demand for sports equipment in the developing economies of Asia Pacific is expected to show high growth prospects during the forecast period. Countries such as Japan, China, India, and Australia are witnessing rapid economic growth, which, in turn, is further expected to drive the sports equipment market in this region. The sports equipment market is segmented on the basis of product (ball sports, adventure sports, fitness equipment, golf equipment, winter sports, and other sports equipment) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

To connect with our sales representative@sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

The sports equipment market is fragmented with several players, including Amer Sports, Adidas AG, Callaway Golf Company, PUMA SE, Cabela’s Incorporated, GLOBERIDE, Inc., MIZUNO Corporation, Nike Inc., Jarden Corporation, and YONEX Co., Ltd.

Sports Equipment Market Segmentation:

Product

Ball Sports

Adventure Sports

Fitness Equipment

Golf Equipment

Winter Sports

Other Sports Equipment

Region

North America The U.S. Canada



Europe France Germany The U.K. Italy



Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia



Rest of the World (RoW) Russia Brazil



For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now@https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/2794

About us: Persistence Market Research

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com