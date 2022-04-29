The Diphenyl Oxide Market to witness a staggering CAGR of 4% between 2020 to 2030

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-29 — /EPR Network/ —

In recent years, the heat transfer fluid industry has witnessed robust growth, owing to massive demand from concentrated solar power plants for energy production. Increased use of diphenyl oxide in the manufacturing of heat transfer fluids will augment global demand over the assessment period of 2020 to 2030. Furthermore, increasing growth in flame retardants, pharmaceuticals, fragrance chemicals, and polymer production is expected to create more opportunities for the diphenyl oxide (DPO) market in the coming future. As per PMR analysis, the global diphenyl oxide market is anticipated to expand at a steady CAGR of 4% over the projected period of 2020 to 2030.

The chemicals and materials vertical is slated to witness emphasis shifting towards new-fangled value streams as well as applications driving it. One amongst them would be feedstock volatility, which is bound to influence the export competitiveness throughout. Plus, decarbonisation is making inroads, wherein renewable and recycled feedstock-based polymers are inevitable with regards to product offerings.

Digital sales and remote sales channels are already there to join the bandwagon. The “go green” initiative is bound to go a long way, as things like global warming would never be taken casually again. Persistence Market Research has its team of knowledge and research experts in the form of consultants and analysts to cater to the needs of the key stakeholders.

Key Takeaways from Diphenyl Oxide Market Study

There has been rapid development in heat transfer fluids, which are being utilized in concentrated solar power plants since the last few years. Also, favorable and economic policies adopted by regional governments to increase renewable energy in emerging and developing economies will aid DPO market growth.

With increasing awareness toward personal grooming, cosmetics & personal care products are being widely used. This is propelling demand growth in the diphenyl oxide market.

Heat transfer fluids, fragrance chemicals, and flame retardants are some of the major end-use applications where diphenyl oxide-made chemicals are used. Diphenyl oxide-made chemicals also provide high desired process-ability and reliable quality required for end-use applications.

Another significant driver boosting the development of the worldwide diphenyl oxide market is the low cost of diphenyl oxide. Consequently, detergent and soap industries use diphenyl oxide as a key fragrance ingredient.

Globally, emerging economies such as India and ASEAN countries are expected to witness lucrative growth in the DPO market, owing to increasing investment activities to meet regional as well as global demand for diphenyl oxide. In line with this, India-based key player HJ Arochem Pvt. Ltd has claimed to have increased its production capacity of diphenyl oxide so as to boost revenue and market share.

The COVID-19 pandemic situation is having a detrimental effect on the global diphenyl oxide market, due to reduced demand from end-use industries.

Market Landscape Continues to Remain Moderately Fragmented

The global diphenyl oxide market landscape is moderately fragmented at regional and domestic levels. Tier-1 players account for more than one-fourth of the total market share. Some of the leading players included in the DPO market report are Eastman Chemical Company, Dow Chemical Company, Lanxess, BERJE INC., and Ernesto Ventos S.A., among others. Key market participants are focused on capturing lucrative growth through collaborations with end-use customers and continuing to meet targets through sustained operational excellence.

Diphenyl Oxide Market: Conclusion

The global diphenyl oxide market is occupied by a number of manufacturers. Manufacturers are increasing production in their existing units by increasing production utilization rates. Moreover, to strengthen their global supply systems and continue meeting robust demand, they are expanding their global presence. Demand for diphenyl oxide is expected to ascend for its use in heat transfer fluids, flame retardants, industrial surfactants, fragrance chemicals, and other applications. East Asia holds a major portion of the global diphenyl oxide market share.

