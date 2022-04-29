LPWAN Market is to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2031

Rockville, Country, 2022-Apr-29 — /EPR Network/ —

LPWAN Market – Introduction

LPWAN (Low Power Wide Area Network) doesn’t refer to any particular technology, instead is used to define a network designed to communicate wirelessly with lower power over other networks, including satellite, cellular, or WiFi.

The LPWAN wireless technology has gained notable recognition as a leading wireless connectivity solution for the Internet of Things (IoT), in recent years.

LPWAN makes a better option over traditional wireless technologies, owing to its powerful performance characteristics. LPWAN is designed to draw low-power, even during wide area coverage.

The growing adoption of LPWAN in machines can be attributed to its fundamentally different ways of working over traditional connectivity solutions.

LPWAN Market – Notable Developments

Some of the leading players in LPWAN are SIGFOX, Vodafone Group PLC, Link Labs, Semtech Corporation, Senet, Inc., Samsara Networks Inc., WAVIoT, NWave Technologies, Actility, Flashnet Communications Inc., Weightless SIG, Ingenu, Proximus SADP, and LORIOT.

Notable developments in the competitive landscape of LPWAN market include:

In February 2019, Haxiot, a global leader in LPWAN solutions, has launched a new edge computing solution that enables seamless integrations with industrial gateway vendors to provide device management, connectivity, and data transformation of LPWAN wireless technology.

In February 2019, GSM Association announced the availability of mobile IoT or LPWAN across the globe in licensed spectrum across 49 markets.

In December 2018, Quectel Wireless Solutions, a leading supplier of IoT modules, has launched a new family of multi-mode LPWAN modules BG77 and BG95, based on Qualcomm® 9205 LTE IoT modem.

In September 2018, Vodafone, a British multinational telecommunications company, has doubled the number of European cell sites that support NB-IoT standard, in a bid to expand its lead in the IOT.

LPWAN Market Report Highlights: Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and Products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

LPWAN Market – Segmentation Based on the Product, the LPWAN market is segmented into SIGFOX

LoRaWAN

Weigthless

NB-IoT

Others Based on the applications, the LPWAN market is segmented into Utilities

Smart City

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare Applications

Others

