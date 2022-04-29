Rapid Unit Sales Of Standalone Trackpad Market To Generate Incremental Revenues In Global Market : FactMR

Rockville, United States , 2022-Apr-29 — /EPR Network/ — ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Windows standalone trackpads are expected to remain the most dominant and are likely to offer an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 665 Mn during 2021 – 2031.

Sales of standalone trackpads through online platforms are expected to increase at a substantial CAGR of 15.6% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

On the basis of device type, sales for Mac devices is expected to grow 4X, while for other device types are expected grow 3.5X during the projection period.

Brand outlets and electronic retailers will collectively account for close to 50% revenue share in 2021 and the remaining ½ of the market will be captured by online platforms.

North America and Latin America together will account for close to 40% market share by value in 2031.

East Asia is expected to gain 180 BPS from 2021 to 2031 and become a market frontrunner to be valued at US$ 255 Mn by 2031.

“Consumer electronics industry is experiencing the trend of connected devices, enabling significant demand for standalone trackpads,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

To increase penetration across profitable areas, the aforementioned players use a combination of new product launches, collaborations and partnerships with significant consumer electronics players such as laptop, desktop, and tablet manufacturers, acquisitions of rising players, and building regional and global distribution networks.

Some of the key developments are:

In 2021, Logitech International launched a combo trackpad case for Apple’s iPad Pro. This newly launched product comes with options such as click-anywhere trackpad and can get connected to iPads with a smart connector.

In 2020, Apple Inc. launched trackpad support to iPadOS. This trackpad comes with advanced features such as multi-touch gestures, which allows users to navigate the entire system fast and smoothly.

In 2020, Cirque launched a plug-and-play USB trackpad for Microsoft. This newly launched product is the updated version of the TM105065 USB trackpad, and consists of features such as multi-finger gestures and controls.

Similarly, recent developments related to companies offering standalone trackpads have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the full report.

Standalone Trackpad For Mac Industry Report Scope

Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2021 US$ 377 Mn Market Growth Rate Forecast (2021 to 2031) 14.5% CAGR Share of Top 5 Manufacturers 70% Forecast Period 2021-2031 Historical Data Available for 2016-2020 Market Analysis ‘000 Units for Volume and US$ Mn for Value Key Regions Covered North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeEast AsiaSouth AsiaOceaniaMiddle East & Africa Key Countries Covered United StatesCanadaBrazilMexicoGermanyU.K.FranceSpainItalyChinaJapanSouth KoreaIndiaIndonesiaMalaysiaSingaporeAustraliaNew ZealandTurkeySouth AfricaGCC Countries Key Market Segments Covered Device TypeSales ChannelRegion Key Companies Profiled WacomLogitechAppleJelly CombHavitBrydgeCirque CorporationMicrosoftPerixxKeymecher Pricing Available upon Request

Main Segments Covered in Standalone Trackpad For Mac Industry Analysis

By Device Type Standalone Trackpads for Mac Standalone Trackpads for Windows Others

By Sales Channel Brand Outlets Electronic Retailers Online Platforms





