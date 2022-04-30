An Educative Good and Bad Touch Workshop Conducted By SSSi Online Tutoring Services

Noida, India, 2022-Apr-30 — /EPR Network/ — On 23rd April, a workshop on the topic Good and Bad Touch was conducted by the highly qualified experts from SSSi Online Tutoring Services for the students of Manav Vikas Foundation. Also, the program was organised by one expert and two executives from the organisation with the help of two volunteers.

It is looked upon as a growing concern among the guardians and the teacher concerning the safety of the children. And, the students belonging to unprivileged sections of the community won’t get the opportunity to acquire knowledge concerning the topic. For that reason, the organisation chose the Manav Vikas Foundation, which aims to provide free education services to the unprivileged community of students irrespective of caste, creed, religion or gender.



One of the senior members of management says,” The goal of our CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) is to help the student community belonging to the Unprivileged section to elevate their knowledge and skills in both scholastic and co-scholastic areas, which will also help them in their career aspects. The expert and the executives emphasised providing an engaging workshop to the students comprising both offline and online approaches. It will help the students develop an in-depth understanding of the topic. Moreover, the expert added several activities in her teaching plan to motivate students and develop their life skills”.

One of the senior members of the Manav Vikas Foundation, “It was amazing to see how the team conducted the session. After the session, students were curious to know more about the topic. Especially at the beginning of the session, the expert began the session with the ice breaker activity. It motivated the students to participate in the session actively. During the session, students shared their personal experiences concerning the topic. Also, in the online session, students ask the questions to the expert. The expert presented the topic with a presentation for a better understanding of the topic.”

The organisation plans to conduct more such monthly sessions for the unprivileged section of the student community and help them in every aspect of life and career growth.

