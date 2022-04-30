De-Two Trading Inc. – A Scrap Recycling Company Buys and Sells Scrap Metal and Plastic Recycling Products

Cleveland, OH, 2022-Apr-30 — /EPR Network/ — De-Two Trading Inc. is one of the top scrap recycling companies that buy and sell scrap metal(s) and plastic recycling products, working with both contractors / commercial clients as well as with individual consumers. The firm is known for excellent customer service and superior integrity. They provide a wide range of services including specialist waste service, hazardous waste service, general waste collection, and many others at reasonable prices. They are professional sourcing experts and stockists in plastic scrap, recycled raw material such as lumps, chunks, runner, regrind as well as reprocessed materials, also rubber scrap, etc. To know more about De-Two Trading Inc. and its amazing services, please visit: https://detwotradinginc.com/

HDPE plastic is one of the most communal plastics used in manufacturing, because of the material’s sturdiness and strength. De-Two Trading Inc. is one of the best suppliers of HDPE milk bottle scrap in the USA. They are renowned for plastic recycling, supporting from buying and sorting of metal to processing and shipping to meet the precise needs of each customer. They feel pride in themselves for being a dedicated HDPE milk bottle scrap supplier with a vision to maintain environment-friendly practices and turn waste into a successful business. Armed with a passionate team and rich industrial experience, they are continuously managing HDPE milk bottle scrap to fulfill the demand of potential buyers worldwide. They use raw materials for making plastic products, strictly adhere to proper testing, and make bundles and big packets of HDPE milk bottle scrap to supply diverse clients.

De-Two Trading Inc. is a reliable PU form scrap buyer and supplier, fulfilling its promise of delivering high-quality recycling products with meticulous attention and proper inspection. They collect foam scrap from multiple factories and after a rigorous selection of materials, produce a final package that can be used in cushions, mattresses, toys, car components, etc. In order to meet the varying needs of their diverse clients, they offer PU foam scrap in numerous quantities at cost-effective rates. They are highly focused on sustainability, eco-friendly practices, and superior quality products. They provide a variety of polyurethane foam scrap that can be used in their own area, including sponge foam and memory foam, ensuring optimal customer satisfaction at every step of the way.

De-Two Trading Inc. is a leading scrap recycling company that is very conscious of protecting nature and the environment. They continue to work to expand services & products to accommodate the ever-changing needs of their customers. They continually provide training for their staff on environmental procedures. They also follow the proper guidelines of the Health Administration (OSHA) and the Institute of Scrap Metal Recyclers (ISRI). Their main mission is to provide each and every customer with the simplest and most rewarding scrap recycling experience possible, from the time they make their first phone call all the way through receipt of payment. They pride themselves on offering the highest level of customer service.

About De-Two Trading Inc.:

De-Two Trading Inc. is one of the well-known scrap recycling companies. The company is known as a prominent buyer and supplier of PU foam scrap, pet bottle scrap, and HDPE milk bottle scrap in the USA. The firm’s strategy is to create added value to the string between producers and end-users.

Address & Contact Details:

8212 Broadway Ave Cleveland,

OH, 44105 United States.

Email: sales@detwotradinginc.com