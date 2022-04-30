Panamax Excited to be at PITA 2022 as Platinum Sponsor

Posted on 2022-04-30 by in Telecommunications // 0 Comments

Nadi, Fiji, 2022-Apr-30 — /EPR Network/ — Panamax is pleased to announce its presence at PITA Business Forum and Exposition 2022 as a Platinum Sponsor. PITA 2022 is one of the most prominent and iconic events of Pacific Islands set to be held from May 24 to 26, 2022, at Nadi, Fiji.

The Pacific Islands Telecommunications Association (PITA) is a non-profit organization formed to represent the interests of Pacific Islands in the telecom industry. The hybrid event will set the stage to exchange ideas, discuss on emerging issues, telecom technology, smart applications, and imperatives in the region.

