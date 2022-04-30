Get The Best Roller Shutter Controls In The UK At C Prox Ltd Including Quantek

Dronfield, United Kingdom, 2022-Apr-30 — /EPR Network/ — C Prox Ltd Including Quantek (https://www.quantek.co.uk) is a trusted online shop in the UK where customers can find high-quality and affordable roller shutter controls and other components for a property security system. They aim to become the go-to store for property owners in the area who wish to enhance the security of their properties.

One of the products that this store offers is the RC2000 – Roller Shutter Remote Control Panel w/ Light. This single-phase roller shutter remote control system comes with lights and control buttons, as well as an integrated 868MHz receiver. It’s best for tubular motor garage doors that use built-in limit switches and roller shutter doors. This easy-to-install roller shutter control is available to customers for only £48.00.

CProxLtdIncludingQuantek also has RC1000 – Roller Shutter Remote Control Panel. This roller shutter remote control system is used for roller shutter doors and roller garage doors that use a tubular motor with built-in limit switches. It’s quite easy to install – simply turn on the power and connect the four motor wires. The product also comes with 2 pre-programmed transmitters, which are available in plastic and metal. Customers can get this item for only £41.15.

Take note, though, that all prices mentioned are subject to change without prior notice.

The products that C Prox Ltd Including Quantek offers come with a warranty. For instance, their switches and toilet locking come with a 3-year warranty. The products under the RGL Electronics brand come with a standard 2-year warranty and a 3-year warranty for power supplies. Their ICS Security Solutions products come with a 12-month warranty. This guarantees the clients continuous efficiency of their products without spending much on repair fees.

C Prox Ltd Including Quantek has been passionate about taking good care of its clients throughout the years. As a result, they have received lots of great reviews from them. One of their satisfied clients, Simon Haughton, even gave them a 5-star rating with feedback, saying: “Good products at good prices, helpful friendly staff, who keep their promises, and good technical back up – would definitely recommend”.

For interested parties, they can visit the shop’s website at https://www.quantek.co.uk to learn more about their products.

About C Prox Ltd Including Quantek

C Prox Ltd Including Quantek is a UK-based online shop for high-quality roller shutter controls and other components for home security system enhancement. They want to become the local destination for property owners who wish to improve the protection of their homes by offering their products at an affordable price. Their products include components and systems for gates & barriers, roller & garage doors, safety systems, radio remote control systems, intercoms, and many more. They have an office in Callywhite Lane, Dronfield. For enquiries, you can fill out the company’s contact form at https://www.quantek.co.uk/contact-us. Alternatively, you can call them at 01246417113 or email them at sales@cproxltd.com.