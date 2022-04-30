Brand New Look for Innomaint EAM/FMS/FSM Website

Chennai, India, 2022-Apr-30 — /EPR Network/ — Innomaint CMMS has revamped its new website with a great visually appealing look and feel. The information on the most popular and latest features that rock the market is visible prominently. They seemed to have expanded their subscriber base remarkably over the last two years with a global presence in several countries.

It’s appreciable that they have landing pages unique to each service category and industry vertical with illustrative videos. They present the information that the subject matter experts can easily relate to their line of business. They’ve outnumbered the competitors w.r.t unique landing pages listing all the relevant information for decision-makers in one place briefly and productively.

An intuitive and user-friendly interface backing up site content presents a rewarding visitor experience. In a recent news item published in Silicon India magazine, the Management of InnoMaint claimed the website www.innomaint.com to be receiving visits from 190+ countries. Their new website comes in this backdrop.

The site now provides a provision for online payment. It presents case studies elaborating on the transformation and betterment of business operations of several customers using their cloud-based web and mobile application.

The business fraternity can explore the new website for insightful blogs discussing current trends in maintenance management, testimonials from customers, and information on the meritorious awards conferred on InnoMaint by leading B2B software review portals.

About InnoMaint

Innomaint is a cloud-based web and mobile application for the maintenance management needs of a business. The digital solution is a cyber-physical system in line with Industry 4.0 standards. The application integrates processes, tools, assets, and sensors via the internet in a single unified pipeline for achieving optimized maintenance solutions. In a nutshell, it is a next-generation trend in maintenance. It unleashes the power of automation as an effective alternative to conventional and ineffective paper-based solutions.

It is capable of handling the entire maintenance spectrum of a business. All service requests get tracked till completion with a well-organized and effective process.

Millions of people use InnoMaint daily to carry out work orders & PPM schedules for the sustenance of core business operations, minimizing human intervention.