Organic Color Cosmetic Products Market Is Expected To Exhibit A CAGR Of Over 7% By 2031

As per a revised report published by Fact.MR, the organic color cosmetic products market is anticipated to surpass a valuation of US$ 20 Bn in 2021, and expand at a CAGR of more than 7% over the next ten years. Tier-1 players across the world hold around 30% market share.

Organic color cosmetic products are gaining high traction across the world, mainly due torising demand for cruelty-free and vegan products from consumers. North America and Europe collectively accounted for more than 40% of the value market share in 2020. This is due to the fact that most countries in these regions have high per capita expenditure on personal care products, which also reflects in higher spending on organic color cosmetics.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on market growth, as most people started saving and cut-off expenses on non-essential products, including personal care products. However, manufacturers have adapted to this situation and have started offering products at discounted prices. The market is expected to recover by the end of Q4 2021.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The organic color cosmetic products market is anticipated to add 2.1X value by 2031.

Premium cosmetics to capture major market share, equivalent to more than half of the global market share, and are set to create an absolute $ opportunity of over US$ 6 Bn during 2021-2031.

Among the distribution channels, online stores are expected to grow at a faster pace, owing to higher purchase through e-Commerce websites.

In 2021, Europe is set to dominate market revenue; however, by 2031, it is anticipated to lose over 100 BPS.

The market in MEA and East Asia is expected to rise at around 7% CAGR through 2031.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, demand for organic color cosmetic products was hit in 2020, which saw a decline in the 2nd and 3rd quarters of the year.

Key Segments Covered

Product Lip Care Products Nail Products Facial Make-up Products Hair Color Products Eye Make-up Products Others

Distribution Channel Specialty Stores Modern Trade Departmental Stores Mono Brand Stores Drug Stores Online Stores Others

Price Economic Premium



