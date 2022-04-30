Scented Intimate Wipes Are Expected To Dominate The Market And Grow 1.4x By 2030

Rockville, US, 2022-Apr-29 — /EPR Network/ —

While the COVID-19 pandemic has been detrimental to multiple industries, there has been significant increase in demand for personal care products such as intimate wipes. The increase can be attributed to surge in consumer demand. Stockpiling and ‘panic buying’ by consumers owing to lockdowns has led to shortfalls in essential goods such as tissue paper. Hence, consumers are opting for intimate wipes as alternatives. As intimate wipes’ manufacturers are trying to meet the soaring demand, multiple companies have been dipping into their inventories and increasing production outputs. The intimate wipes market is expected to show positive growth amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Takeaways of the Intimate Wipes Market

North America accounts for more than one third share in the intimate wipes market, and the demand in the region is expected to show an upward trend during the forecast period.

Wet intimate wipes are expected to experience positive growth and show higher growth rate in comparison to dry wipes.

Scented intimate wipes are expected to dominate the market and grow 1.4X during the forecast period.

Odor prevention is expected to be fastest growing application for intimate wipes and is poised to grow 1.6X during forecast period.

Sales through medical stores are expected to remain moderate, while online retail is expected to gain higher share in the intimate wipes market.

Intimate Wipes Market: Segmentation

FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of intimate wipes market on the basis of product type, fragrance, application and sales channel.

Product Type

Wet Wipes

Dry Wipes

Fragrance

Standard

Scented

Application

Dryness Relief

Anti-Itch

Odor Prevention

Others

Sales Channel

Modern Trade

Medical and Drug Stores

Online Retail

Others

Key Country-wise Inclusions

• US Intimate Wipes Market

• Canada Intimate Wipes Market Sale

• Germany Intimate Wipes Market Production

• UK Intimate Wipes Market Industry

• France Intimate Wipes Market

• Spain Intimate Wipes Market Supply-Demand

• Italy Intimate Wipes Market Outlook

• Russia & CIS Market Analysis

• China Intimate Wipes Market Intelligence

• India Intimate Wipes Market Demand Assessment

• Japan Intimate Wipes Market Supply Assessment

• ASEAN Intimate Wipes Market Scenario

• Brazil Intimate Wipes Market Sales Analysis

• Mexico Intimate Wipes Market Sales Intelligence

The report covers following Intimate Wipes Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Intradermal Injections market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Intimate Wipes Market

Latest industry Intimate Wipes Market with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Intimate Wipes Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Intimate Wipes Market demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Intimate Wipes Market major players

Intimate Wipes Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Intimate Wipes Market demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

