The Variable Displacement Pump Market To Go Upwards From 2017-2025

Variable Displacement Pump Market: Introduction

Over the years, fluid technology has been widely used in industrial and mobile applications, such as in forestry, construction, mining and agriculture machinery. In a hydraulic pump two types of displacement pumps are used, namely, fixed and variable displacement pump. Variable displacement pumps are comparatively more expensive and complex, but they’re more efficient. Variable displacement pumps are largely used in the construction industry so as to provide better control of machinery. Growth in construction activities and rising population will boost demand of construction activities; which in turn will contribute to the growth of the variable displacement pump market. Variable displacement pumps have greatly contributed in overcoming the stigma of efficiency in hydraulic systems. These variable displacement pumps only deliver flow whenever required and provide an added benefit as heat is not generated across the circuit by oil when no actuator work is done.

Also, variable displacement pumps can be controlled to produce energy whenever needed. Therefore, no energy is wasted when no heat is developed. Furthermore, variable displacement pumps also reduce or eliminate the need for pressure reducing valves and flow control. Thus, variable displacement pumps are more cost intensive than their counterparts. Owing to stringent emission and fuel consumption norms, market players are turning to research and innovation to develop ways to reduce emissions and save energy. OEMs are trying to discover ways to reduce energy loss of engine attachments, which will be an effective measure in the near future. For instance, Robert Rexroth developed variable displacement pumps for small tractors, which are more fuel efficient.

Variable Displacement Pump Market: Dynamics

Over the forecast period, increase in the number of vehicles and growth in the construction industry are two primary factors that are forecasted to drive demand for the variable displacement pump market. Also, remarkable growth of industrial production is anticipated to boost the demand for variable displacement pumps. Owing to the various advantages of a piston pump, such as pressure efficiency and a wide volumetric range, it is the most preferred among other variable displacement pumps.

Variable Displacement Pump Market: Segmentation

The global variable displacement pump market is segmented on the basis of type as, vane and piston. Hydraulic piston pumps handle large flows at high hydraulic system pressures. The applications of hydraulic piston pumps are commonly in marine auxiliary power, mobile & construction equipment, machine tools and oil field equipment. The global variable displacement pump market can also be segmented by end-user as mining, construction, agriculture, automotive, material handling, forestry, plastic and others (aerospace & defence, power generation, marine, oil & gas).

Over the forecast period, Asia-Pacific will be the highest contributor in the variable displacement pump market. This can attributed to factors such as economic growth, especially in automotive and construction industries. Furthermore, improved living standard coupled with rapid industrialization in Asia-Pacific is driving the market for variable displacement pumps.

Variable Displacement Pump Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the global variable displacement pump market identified across the value chain include:

Parker Hannifin

Yuken Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Bosch Rexroth AG

The Oilgear Company

Hawe Hydraulics

Casappa Spa

Atos Spa

Danfoss A/S

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Eaton Corporation

Variable displacement pumps are made of different raw materials such as cast copper, cast aluminum, synthetic rubber and cast iron. The key manufacturers of raw materials of variable displacement pump are:

GSH Industries (U.S.)

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (Japan)

REP International (France).

Solmser Kunststofftechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

