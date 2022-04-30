Global Scar Treatment Market Expected To Witness Sublimation With A CAGR Of 3% Between 2016 – 2024

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-30 — /EPR Network/ —

The Global Scar Treatment Market is expected to grow at an unstoppable rate In Upcoming Years. With environmental health being a matter of concern, everything – right from public transport networks, power supply, and storage of waste to monitoring the ecological balance is being taken up by IoT and AI. It could, thus, be inferred that with “smart cities” would come “smart end-user solutions” in the years to come.

According to the latest market report published by Persistence Market Research, titled “Global Scar Treatment Market is Expected to Reach US$ 12,607.1 Mn by 2024, Driven by Increasing Awareness and Adoption of Combination Therapies”, revenue from the global scar treatment market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period 2016 – 2024.

In the report, the global scar treatment market is analyzed based on product type, scar type, end-user (distribution channel), and region. Based on product type, the overall market has been segmented into topical products, laser products, surface treatment products, and injectable products. The topical product segment is further segmented into creams, gels, oils, and silicone gel sheets. The laser segment has been sub-segmented into CO2, excimer, and pulse-dyed lasers. Based on scar type, the market has been sub-segmented into atrophic scars, hypertrophic scars and keloids, contractures, and stretch marks.

The distribution channels or end-users in the market include hospitals, private clinics, pharmacies and retail drug stores, and e-commerce. The market has been analyzed in terms of value. In the overall market, topical products and atrophic scars are the prime segments driving revenue growth currently. Accordingly, the topical product type segment is expected to reach a value of 7,318.7 Mn by the end of 2024, registering a moderate CAGR over the forecast period.

Get Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/10819

The prime drivers for the market include the availability of attractive reimbursement facilities in developed markets and rising incidences of atrophic scars (primarily acne) in developing markets, primarily due to rapidly changing food habits and lifestyles. Furthermore, growing adoption of combination therapeutics is another factor expected to drive demand for various combinations of scar treatment product and treatments over the forecast period.

Company Profiles:

Smith & Nephew PLC

Mentor Worldwide LLC. (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

GC Aesthetics plc

Sientra, Inc.,

Groupe Sebbin SAS

Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH

Establishment Labs S.A.

HansBiomed Co., Ltd

CEREPLAS

Request for Methodology@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/10819

Currently, there are no formalized guidelines for treatment of scars. All treatments are done on a best-effort basis, guided mostly through word-of-mouth by expert clinicians and surgeons. However, efforts are underway to formalize treatment guidelines at least for common scars. In this regard, under the U.K. government’s cosmetic intervention guidelines, patient and patient parties need access to independent and evidence-based information to form their decisions. Many of these scar treatment and aesthetic beautification procedures are considered similar to ‘consumer goods’ by both the purchaser and provider. A change in this perspective could help boost manufacturers and service provider’s potential revenue base.

Barriers to the market include fragmented documented clinical evidence for popular topical products such as onion extract gels (containing silicone). This hampers the product uptake by the educated section of the patient base in both developed and developing countries. Other barriers include psychological issues such as fear of side-effects and consideration of scar treatment as a non-necessary expenditure item in the overall consumption basket. Even some of the well-known regulatory agencies do not accept scar treatments as medically necessary as they mostly aren’t life-changing in nature.

Based on region, the market has been divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the MEA. Developed pharmaceutical markets such as the U.S. and EU are expected to emerge as the main markets for scar treatment products over the forecast period while markets in Brazil and Central Asia are expected to witness growing adoption of laser treatments due to booming medical tourism and aesthetic corrective procedures in these regions.

Increasing involvement of patients in treatment formulation processes is an important attribute being adopted by reputed physicians as it could lead to a marked improvement in adherence levels of prescribed treatments and increase treatment effectiveness.

This report assesses the market trends, by product, scar type, end-user and region, to offer analytical insights about the potential emerging demand for particular scar treatments in specific regions. North America is estimated to dominate the scar treatment market over the forecast period, accounting for a maximum revenue share of the overall market by the end of 2015. By 2024 end, North America and Europe markets are expected to account for over three-fifth market value share of the global scar treatment market. Markets in Latin America and APAC region are estimated to expand at the most moderate CAGR over the forecast period.

Access Full Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/10819

The global scar treatment market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Topical Products Creams Gels Oils Silicone gel sheets

Laser Products CO2 laser Excimer laser Pulse-dyed laser

Surface Treatment Products

Injectable Products

By Scar Type

Atrophic Scars Acne Ice Pick acne Boxcar acne Rolling acne Trauma and Injuries

Hypertrophic Scars and Keloids

Contractures

Stretch Marks

By End User/Distribution Channel

Hospitals

Private Clinics

Pharmacies and Retail Drug Stores

E-commerce

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

About Us: Persistence Market Research

Contact Us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com