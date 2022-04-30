Demand for Switchgear Monitoring System Market to be Fuelled by Rapid Shift in Consumer Perception and Increasing Awareness

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-30 — /EPR Network/ —

Market Report Summary

Market – Switchgear Monitoring System Market

Market Value – US$ 1.21 Bn in 2021

Market CAGR Value – 5% in 2021 to 2031

Market Forecast Year – 2021 to 2031

Global switchgear monitoring system sales are set to be valued at US$ 1.21 Bn in 2021, according to the latest research by Persistence Market Research, a research and consulting firm. The report estimates the market to expand at over 4% CAGR over the next ten years. The COVID pandemic had a huge impact on this space in 2020, where demand for switchgear monitoring experienced a sudden drop. But it is estimated that the market will bounce back in 2021 and get back to its normal growth trajectory.

Demand for switchgear monitoring systems is the result of excessive use and sales of switchgear. Energy generation and more demand for energy across the globe is impacting the market share of switchgear and monitoring systems. Urbanization and industrial development in developing countries is creating more scope for the growth of the market, and development of the automation sector will complement demand for switchgear monitoring systems in future.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Schneider Electric, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, GE Grid Solutions, ABB Ltd, Siemens and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Switchgear Monitoring System.

Key Takeaways from Switchgear Monitoring System Market Study

Increase in global electricity production and high usage of renewable sources of energy are boosting the growth of the energy and utility sector, which is the main factor driving demand for switchgear, and thereby creating significant demand for switchgear monitoring systems.

Through research & development, new techniques are making the market competition tougher. Prime manufacturers are focusing on eco-friendly and convenient monitoring systems for users to access.

Switchgear monitoring systems offer extra safety to components and assets in industries by predetermining the risk of upcoming failure or breakdown.

Rapid urbanization and industrialization is one of the main driving factors for market grows. The industry sector is one the biggest markets for switchgear monitoring systems, with close to one-third market share.

East Asia and South Asia Pacific hold significant shares in the global switchgear monitoring system market; these regions have many developing countries where the energy & utility sector is growing and creating huge demand for switchgear monitoring systems.

Automation in the transportation industry has increased the usage of switchgear. Thus, the transportation sector is demanding more switchgear monitoring systems.

Gas insulated switchgear are in high demand, but many manufacturers are creating updates in air insulated switchgear to promote safety and eco-friendly systems.

Demand in the U.S. is projected to expand at a CAGR of over 3%, while that is China will race ahead at close to 6% CAGR.

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Araia, South Africa etc.)

