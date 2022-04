Angle Grinder Market To Witness A Substantiation Between 2018-2028

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-30 — /EPR Network/ —

Angle Grinder Market: Introduction

The growing building and construction activities and increasing use of power tools escalate the demand for angle grinder for cutting, polishing, and grinding, sanding and sharpening purpose. An angle grinder is a device used to cut, grind and polish metals; it is also named as side or disc grinder. These grinders are powered through electric motor, petrol engine and compressed air. The growing demand for consumer electronics with added functionality, higher performance and longer operating times are prompting semiconductor manufacturers to focus on finding quicker ways to deliver end-use products. Power tools play a significant role in meeting these objectives. Angle grinder comes into two categories including corded angle grinder and cordless angle grinder, cordless grinders are supposed to get high traction in the market. Moreover, professionals are relentlessly moving towards cordless power owing to the ability to work independently from a constant power source.

Angle Grinder Market: Dynamics

Increasing awareness among consumers in developing economies is paving the way for DIY tools in numerous applications, such as non-vehicular products and services, which is a factor expected to drive the growth for angle grinder market. Promotion of cordless tools equipped with high-capacity lithium-ion batteries along with the ongoing recovery in housing investments has resulted in substantial increase in the sale of angle grinders.

Technological developments such as the development of rechargeable electric tools featuring small, light and high-capacity lithium-ion batteries is also expected to drive the angle grinder market over the forecast period.

The volatile and unstable market in developing region has direct widespread implications on manufacturing companies. The rise in the cost of raw materials used for angle grinders directly affects the operational costs of the manufacturing process, which is the primary concern of manufacturers. These factors are expected to hamper the growth of the angle grinder market.

Angle Grinder Market: Segmentation

basis of product type Electric Corded angle grinder Cordless angle grinder

Pneumatic basis of end use Industrial Manufacturing industry Construction industry

Commercial

Household & DIY

Angle Grinder Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to have major market in the global angle grinder market owing to high adoption of such tools in the U.S. and Canada. Sales in North America grew as business conditions in the U.S., including housing investment, finally began to recover from the last few years. European countries including Germany, Spain, France, and the U.K. are projected to have high growth in the global angle grinder market owing to high production facilities in these countries.

Asia Pacific is also a major market for angle grinder due to growing industrialization and urbanization in these countries. Companies from emerging economies who receive strong support from their respective governments have impressively large domestic markets. Growing building and construction activities in ASEAN, India and China further boost the demand for angle grinder in Asia Pacific region. Latin America and the Middle East are also expected to show moderate growth in the global angle grinder market over the forecast period.

Angle Grinder Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key participants in the global angle grinder market are:

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Stanley Black & Decker

Makita corporation

Emerson Electric Co. (RIDGID)

Techtronic Industries Company Limited

Fiskars Group

General Tools & Instruments LLC

Hitachi Ltd.

Snap-On Inc.

Hilti India Corporation

JK Files (India) Limited

Klein Tools

E.P. Co., Inc.

