The Cooling Tower Fan Motors Market To Grow On An Unabated Note In The Forecast Period 2018-2028

Cooling Tower Fan Motors Market: Introduction

A cooling tower is a heat exchanger system that removes waste heat from a process. The cooling tower fan motor is a component of the induced draft cooling tower, used to drive the cooling fan. Cooling tower fan motors are designed to operate under harsh environments such as in the presence of moisture and at elevated temperatures. There are generally two types of cooling fan motors, namely induction motors and permanent magnet motors. Permanent magnet motors are increasingly being preferred over induction motors as they do not require a gearbox and thus, reduce mechanical losses and provide higher performance. Cooling tower fan motors are attached with several protection systems such as earthly fault relays and over load relays to improve the operational safety.

Cooling Tower Fan Motors Market: Dynamics

The outlook for the cooling tower fan motors market is expected to be positive over the forecast period. Rapid industrial growth across developed as well as developing countries is expected to be among the key driving factors for the growth of the cooling tower fan motors market. Further, rising energy demand due to rapid industrialization, urbanization and population growth is expected to drive the power plant industry, which in turn is set to drive the demand for cooling tower fan motors over the forecast period.

Several manufacturers have been working towards innovation and development to improve reliability, system efficiency and reduce noise & vibrations. Further, market participants are emphasizing on expanding their product offerings with enhanced specifications to increase their presence in the cooling tower fan motors market.

Cooling Tower Fan Motors Market: Segmentation

basis of capacity Low Capacity (less than 75 HP)

Medium Capacity (75 HP – 200 HP)

Large Capacity (More Than 200 HP) basis of motar type Permanent Magnet Motors

Induction Motors basis of end use Commercial/ Institutional

Industrial Oil & Gas Food & Beverages Chemical Petrochemical Power Plant Metal & Metallurgy Other Manufacturing



Cooling Tower Fan Motors Market: Regional Outlook

The cooling tower fan motors market in China & India is expected witness significant growth over the forecast period. The growth of the cooling tower fan motors market in the region can primarily be attributed to rapid industrialization and economic growth. Favorable government policies and initiatives for the growth of the manufacturing sector in India are expected to drive the demand for cooling tower fan motors in the region.

The South East Asia and Pacific market, with countries such Taiwan, Japan and ASEAN, is set to offer significant growth opportunities for the cooling tower fan motors market over the forecast period. North America and Europe cooling tower fan motors markets are expected to witness moderate growth in the near future.

Being mature markets, these regions are expected to be characterized by innovation and development. On the other hand, developing markets such as Latin America and Middle East and Africa are expected to create new horizons for the growth of the cooling tower fan motors market.

Cooling Tower Fan Motors Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants operating in the global cooling tower fan motors market are:

ABB Group

Baltimore Aircoil International nv

Emerson Electric Co.

SPX Cooling Technologies, Inc.

Toshiba International Corporation

WEG Group

Delta Cooling Towers P. Ltd.

Zest WEG Group

Oswal Pumps

Hindustan Electric Motors

