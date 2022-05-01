Global Bicycle Subscription Market To Record Significant Growth In Revenue During Forecast Period : FactMR

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Bicycle Subscription. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Bicycle Subscription Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Bicycle Subscription market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Bicycle Subscription

As per industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global market for bicycles stood at US$ 58 Bn in 2020, wherein, around 140 Mn bicycles are produced annually across the globe. The market is set to reach a valuation of little over US$ 127 Bn by 2030, with a projected growth of above 8% CAGR.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Bicycle Subscription, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Bicycle Subscription Market.

Prominent Market Front Runners

Prominent companies operating in this market include

Bike Club

BiXi

Brompton Subscription

Buzzbike

Cowboy

Dance

Dash

GetHenry

Hurrecane

MOBY BIKES LTD.

MyByk

Revel

Swapfiets

Yulu

Zoomo

As the market is growing at a double-digit growth rate, players offering bicycle subscriptions have shown exceptional growth in terms of both, annual revenue generation, and user base. To increase penetration across high-potential regions, the aforementioned players are adopting a combination of organic and inorganic approaches.

Investments, initial public offerings, and fleet size increase, in addition to collaborations and partnerships with potential universities, logistics, manufacturing faculties, corporate offices, and others are rife.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Chinese bicycles are priced lower than Indian-made ones by nearly 15%, as raw materials contribute nearly 70-80% to the cost of manufacturing, and that is where China takes the lead due to abundant availability.

In 2018, the worldwide e-bike market was valued US$ 20 Bn, and it is expected to reach US$ 40 Bn by 2025.

Between January and November 2020, Vietnam exported around 150,000 e-bikes to Europe, while Turkey shipped nearly 50,000 units to the EU.

From 4.3 Mn in 2019 to 5.2 Mn in 2020, total market volume of e-bikes and bicycles climbed 17% in Germany.

In 2019, the average cost of a bicycle in the United States was US$ 23.9 per unit.

The online food delivery industry has made the most out of the pandemic and is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 190 Bn by 2025, showcasing 11% CAGR from 2020-2025, which is the prime user of bicycle subscriptions.

“E-bikes have become the talk of the town, and bicycle subscription vendors are likely to leverage this trend to gain higher profits,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

