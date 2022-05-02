North America to Lead the Global Peptide Based Gastrointestinal Disorders Therapeutics with a Significant CAGR by 2022

Rockville, US, 2022-May-02 — /EPR Network/ —

The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining market growth. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders and emerging players associated with Gastrointestinal Bleeding Treatment Market. The study also provides the dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the market over the forecast period.

Drug makers are increasingly partnering with medical research centers and institutes to develop more effective peptide drugs. This, in turn, is projected to make a positively impact on the growth of the global peptide based gastrointestinal disorders therapeutics market in the near future. A recent study conducted by Fact.MR reveals that the global market for peptide based gastrointestinal disorders therapeutics is poised to exhibit a strong CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2022), to reach a valuation in excess of US$ 600 Mn. Growing occurrence of metabolic disorders and gastrointestinal ailments related to the digestive system is compelling physicians to utilize novel therapeutic drugs that are more efficient than the traditional ones.

A detailed assessment of the value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies manufacturing Gastrointestinal Bleeding Treatment , along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Report Summary

The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including demand, product development, revenue generation, and sales of Gastrointestinal Bleeding Treatment across regions.

A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account sales during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

Gastrointestinal bleeding treatment market segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the gastrointestinal bleeding treatment market with detailed segmentation on the basis of product, GI tract division, end-users and key regions.

Product GI Tract Division End-users Key Regions Endoscopic Hemostatic Devices:

Thermal Devices

Mechanical Devices Upper GI Tract Hospitals North America Closure Devices Lower GI Tract Clinics Europe Others Ambulatory Surgical Centers Asia Pacific Others Latin America Middle East & Africa

Highlights of the Report Include:

North America currently commands for the largest share of the global market in terms of revenue and the trend is likely to continue over the next five years. The region’s market is expected to expand at little under 14% CAGR over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the rising adoption of peptide based drugs and increasing patient awareness about new and novel therapeutic treatments.

Based on drugs, global sales of linaclotide for treatment of gastrointestinal ailments is significantly high. Sales of linaclotide currently commands for over two-third revenue share of the global market. By the end of 2022, over US$ 466 Mn worth linaclotide peptide drugs are estimated to be sold across the globe.

Hospital pharmacies is expected to remain the most attractive distribution channel for peptide based gastrointestinal disorders therapeutic drugs throughout the assessment period. In terms of revenue, hospital pharmacies currently account for nearly 50% share of the global market and the figure is unlikely observer any major alteration over 2022. Meanwhile, retail pharmacies will continue to hold the second position and reflect an impressive growth during the five years of forecast.

In Fact.MR’s study, a unique research methodology is utilized to conduct extensive research on the growth of the Gastrointestinal Bleeding Treatment market, and reach conclusions on the future growth parameters of the market. This research methodology is a combination of primary and secondary research, which helps analysts ensure the accuracy and reliability of the drawn conclusions.

Secondary resources referred to by analysts during the preparation of the market study include statistics from governmental organizations, trade journals, white papers, and internal and external proprietary databases. Analysts have interviewed senior managers, product portfolio managers, CEOs, VPs, marketing/product managers, and market intelligence managers, all of whom have contributed to the development of the research report as a primary resource.

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The Gastrointestinal Bleeding Treatment Market report offers detailed assessments and quantitative evaluations that shed light on numerous key aspects that have shaped its evolution over the historical period. In coming years, some of the key aspects that will shape the growth prospects during the forecast period are objectively covered in the study.

