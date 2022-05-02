Demand For Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Is Expected To Surge 1.5x During 2021-2031| Fact.MR study

Demand for ultra-low temperature freezers is expected to surgefrom 2021-2031, being valued at. As of 2021, the market is anticipated to reachHospitals are anticipated to be the primary end users of these freezers, accounting forsales throughout the forthcoming decade.

Prominent Key players of the Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers market survey report:

Eppendorf AG

Helmer Scientific

Panasonic Healthcare Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Arctiko A/S

Bionics Scientific Technologies (P) Ltd

Glen Dimplex

Haier Biomedical

LABCOLD

Remi Group

Key Segments Covered

Type Upright Ultra-low Temperature Freezers Floorstanding Benchtop/Undercounter Chest Ultra-low Temperature Freezers

Degree of Cooling -41 to -86 Celsius -87 to -150 Celsius

Application Blood & Blood Products Flammable Materials Biological Samples Drug Compounds Others

End User Biobanks Hospitals Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Academic and Research Institutes



Full Access of this Report Is Available at

