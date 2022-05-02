Demand For Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Is Expected To Surge 1.5x During 2021-2031| Fact.MR study

Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market Report By Type (Upright Ultra-low Temperature Freezers, Chest Ultra-low Temperature Freezers), By Degree of Cooling (-41 to -86 Celsius, -87 to -150 Celsius), By Application (Blood & Blood Products, Flammable Materials, Biological Samples, Drug Compounds), By End-User, Regional Forecast to 2021–2031

Demand for ultra-low temperature freezers is expected to surge 1.5x from 2021-2031, being valued at US$ 782.98 Mn. As of 2021, the market is anticipated to reach US$ 509.09 Mn. Hospitals are anticipated to be the primary end users of these freezers, accounting for 2 out of 5 sales throughout the forthcoming decade.

Prominent Key players of the Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers market survey report:

  • Eppendorf AG
  • Helmer Scientific
  • Panasonic Healthcare Corporation
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Arctiko A/S
  • Bionics Scientific Technologies (P) Ltd
  • Glen Dimplex
  • Haier Biomedical
  • LABCOLD
  • Remi Group

Key Segments Covered

  • Type

    • Upright Ultra-low Temperature Freezers
      • Floorstanding
      • Benchtop/Undercounter
    • Chest Ultra-low Temperature Freezers

  • Degree of Cooling

    • -41 to -86 Celsius
    • -87 to -150 Celsius

  • Application

    • Blood & Blood Products
    • Flammable Materials
    • Biological Samples
    • Drug Compounds
    • Others

  • End User

    • Biobanks
    • Hospitals
    • Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
    • Academic and Research Institutes

