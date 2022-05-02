Global Oleic Acid Market Is Expected To Surpass Us$ 400 Mn By 2031| Fact.MR study

Oleic Acid Market to Witness Proliferating Demand from Cosmetics & Personal Care Industry during 2021-2031

The global oleic acid market is expected to surpass US$ 400 Mn by 2031, expanding 1.4x from 2020. The global oleic acid market is being driven by rising demand from end-use sectors such as cosmetics and personal care, pharmaceuticals and food, and so on.

Prominent Key players of the Oleic Acid market survey report:

  • Eastman Chemical Company
  • Berg + Schmidt
  • VVF LLC.
  • Klk Oleo Sdn. Bhd.
  • Emery Oleo chemicals (M) Sdn Bhd
  • Wilmar International Ltd.
  • Oleon N.V.
  • White Group Public Co.Ltd.

Key Segments Covered

  • Origin

    • Plant-based Oleic Acid
    • Animal- based Oleic Acid

  • Grade

    • Food Grade Oleic Acid
    • Pharmaceutical Grade Oleic Acid
    • Technical Grade Oleic Acid

  • End Use

    • Oleic Acid for Food & Beverages
    • Oleic Acid for Textiles & Leather
    • Oleic Acid for Cosmetics & Personal Care
    • Oleic Acid for Pharmaceuticals
    • Oleic Acid for Chemical Intermediates
    • Oleic Acid for Automotive
    • Oleic Acid for Paints & Coatings
    • Oleic Acid for Other End Uses

