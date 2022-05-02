Innovation To Be A Building Block Of The Tire Changing Machine Market

New York, United States, 2022-May-02 — /EPR Network/ —

Besides, consumption of tire changing machines by OEM is totally dependent on the new automobile sales trend while the aftermarket segment is linked to usage patterns and replacement cycles. Subsequently, the aim of the study is to analyze the most recent trends and dynamics in the global and regional tire changing machines market.

Market Dynamics

Somehow, the growth of tire changing machines market is related to the growth of the automobile sector. With stable automobile sales and higher infrastructure spend, the production of the tire is set to gain. Manufacturers in the tire changing machine market are expected to continue their growth momentum and register a revenue growth led by a strong performance in the commercial vehicle segment.

Additionally, headway in demand for tire changing machines will be driven by the expanding middle class in developing countries; due to the fact that these regions are likely to experience increased vehicle ownership. Subsequently, replacement of tires and acceleration in the wheel servicing activities to reinforce the pace of tire changing machines market. Moreover, an increase in proliferation of semi-automatic and automatic tire changing machines across the regions, such as India, China, ASEAN etc. will impede the sales of manual or mechanically operated tire changing machines.

However, the sales of tire changing machines is expected to continue to witness hefty growth rates. In a nutshell, tire changing machines market is to be affected by a positive outlook for the automotive industry in developing regions.

Market Segmentation

basis of product type Center Clamp Tire Changing Machine

Tilt Type Tire Changing Machine

Swing-arm Tire Changing Machine basis of tire construction Heavy Commercial Vehicles Trucks & Trailers Buses & Coaches

Light Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Cars

Two Wheelers

Off-road Vehicles basis of wheel diameter Up to 30”

30” – 60”

More than 60” basis of sales channel OEM

Aftermarket System Components (incl. Accessories)

basis of operation Automatic Tire Changing Machine

Semi-Automatic Tire Changing Machine

Manual Tire Changing Machines

Regional Outlook

In terms of value, SEAP and China is expected to continue to spearhead the global tire changing machine market, followed by Europe. North America has a robust manufacturing infrastructure for heavy commercial vehicles. In the coming few years, the growth of tire changing machine market will be mainly driven due to an increase in the production of commercial vehicles, such as trailers.

Further, in South East Asia and Pacific, especially in ASEAN, there has been a growing need for tire changing machines on the backdrop of a rising number of the automotive fleet in the region. As a result, there is an extended focus in Southeast Asia on tire changing machines that are both cost-efficient and effective. In the medium term, the outlook for automotive market in India is likely to be bolstered by growing insistence to lower emission levels and enhance fuel efficiency in vehicles.

The heavy investment driven tire industry contributes materially in the regional GDP. Consequently, encouraging the need for tire changing machines in the regional market. Moving ahead, Japan tire changing machine market is anticipated to witness a sluggish growth in the forthcoming years.

Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global tire changing machine market discerned across the value chain include:

Bosch Automotive Service Solutions Inc.

Beissbarth GmbH

Hunter Engineering Company

Snap-on Incorporated (Hofmann & John Bean)

Guangzhou Jingjia Auto Equipment Co., Ltd.

Hennessey Industries, Inc.

TECO s.r.l.

NEXION SpA (Corghi)

RAVAmerica

Coburg Equipments Private Limited

