The Automotive Side Guard Door Beams Market To Undergo Decisive Technological Advancements

Automotive side guard door beams are the structural component of a vehicle, which are used for the protection of the passengers in cases of collisions and accidents. The increasing cases of collisions and accident from the lateral side of the vehicles has resulted in significant loss of human lives has provided the need of a safety device which has been fulfilled by the automotive side guard door beams to a good extent.

The main function of an automotive side guard door beams is to absorb the collision impact in cases of accident so that there is minimal damage to the passengers. In actual cases of accidents across the globe it has been observed that the passenger did survive crashes owing to the installation of automotive side guard door beams.

Automotive side guard door beams are available in various shapes, design and materials in the market. The material of construction for the automotive side guard door beams is usually steel, aluminum or high strength plastic materials, these raw materials possess high manufacturing quality such as ductility & malleability, highly corrosion resistant, good strength, durability and these materials also can be manufactured into various shapes and sizes as per the necessity and requirement of the automobiles.

The manufacturers are designing and producing lightweight but strong automotive side guard door beams which is estimated to be one of the prominent driving factors for the global automotive side guard doors beams market.

Companies: KIRCHHOFF Automotive GmbH,DuPont,H-One Co. ltd,GNS America,Benteler International AG,KVA STAINLESS,Founder Land CO., LTD.,Shiloh Industries,Gestamp,IFB Automotive Private Limited,Arvin Sango, Inc.,AISIN TAKAOKA CO., LTD.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Automotive Side Guard Door Beams Market Segmented By material type such as Aluminum, Steel, Plastic Composites with position such as Front Side Doors, Rear Side Doors

Geographies: North America (U.S., Canada),Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru),Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe),CIS and Russia,Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea),Japan,Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

As per the data published by the ASIRT (Association of Safe International Road Travel) nearly 1.3 million people die in road crashes each year, on average 3,287 deaths a day and an additional 20-50 million people are injured or disabled. This issue has compelled the government authorities as well as the auto-makers have been following strict rules and regulation for the production of safe vehicles in the global market thus endorsing the automotive guard door beams at a steady rate.

The legal authorities are forcing the manufacturers to test and mandate them to produce vehicles according to the industry safety standards. Thus, novel products such as the automotive side guard door beams are estimated to be one of the best safety solutions for the automakers.

The invention, research and development of new material from the various alloys which are light in weight and has long life will play a significant role in the automotive side guard door beams market in the near future. Additionally, as new ERA of industrialization approaches and technologies are being discovered for the manufacturing of upright and reliable automobile crash components, which can be mounted with perfection in an automobile this will be a prominent driver in the global automotive side guard door beams market.

The latest manufacturing technology such as the additive manufacturing (3D printing) which enhances the process as well as empowers the manufacturers to produce auto-components with complex shapes & design along with different sizes, this is projected be a noteworthy achievement over the forecast period in the automotive side guard door beams market.

Also, the market for automotive side guard door beams has increased due to development and growth in the overall automotive sector, as consumers are more concerned about the overall driving experience and safety features.

Furthermore, growth in the overall sales of the new vehicles, installation in existing fleet from aftermarket channel and subsequent replacement is expected to fuel growth of the automotive side guard door beams market in the forecast period. Increasing preference for safety features in all the vehicle types, has brought the automotive side guard door beams market in great demand, and hence, this market is forecasted to grow yet more rapidly in the future.

