Global To Be The Kingpin For Automotive Encapsulated Glass Market

Automotive Encapsulated Glass Market: Introduction

The automotive encapsulated glass market squarely is dependent on the production and sale of vehicles. Automotive encapsulated glass is utilized in automotive applications, such as in windows and windshields. Further, automotive encapsulate glass fulfills various purposes including water tightness management, improved design, aesthetics, and noise reduction. Scratch or abrasion resistance, weather resistant, and recyclable are the key characteristics offered by the automotive encapsulated glass. Manufacturing of automotive encapsulated glass is an expensive process. An alloy die-casting mold must be made for individual design and shape. Double component materials, such as polyurethane, polyvinyl chloride, thermoplastic elastomers, and ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) are utilized under high-pressure situation and inject into the mold cavity where the automotive encapsulated glass is located. The PU rim molding part is formed with the material cool down and encapsulating the glass.

Automotive Encapsulated Glass Market: Dynamics

Throughout history, the automotive industry has always been of the most receptive industries to emerging technologies. Improvement and advancement in an automotive component are always been of a prime concern for technology developers. Moreover, with growing concerns pertaining to noise created by vehicles, automotive encapsulated glass manufacturers are eyeing to enhance their production capacity.

Increase in the need for acoustic management in the vehicle, proliferation in the growth of the automotive encapsulated glass market is foreseen. Aforementioned factors delineating a positive outlook for the automotive encapsulated glass market.

Additional functions are increasingly being incorporated into automotive windows, such as the fixing of decorative panels and strips, electrical connections, and assembly aids for driver assistance systems, which are the other factors expected to support the growth of the automotive encapsulated glass market.

Automotive Encapsulated Glass Market: Segmentation

basis of application Windscreens

Side Windows

Rear Windows basis of vehicle type Heavy Commercial Vehicles Heavy trucks and Trailers Buses & Coaches

Light Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Cars Compact Mid-size Luxury SUV

basis of glass type Tempered Glass

Laminated Glass

Polycarbonate Glass

Other Glass basis of sales channel Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Aftermarket

Automotive Encapsulated Glass Market: Regional Outlook

In India, the economic growth has been sluggish in the past years on account of GST but is expected to pick up in the coming years due to signs of improvement, which is expected to bolster the automotive demand. China, being at the forefront of automotive production across the globe, is set to thrive the automotive encapsulated glass market with the modest pace of growth. Further, in Europe, the production of a large number of luxury vehicles demand for significant units of automotive encapsulated glass. For the near-term outlook, aftermarket segment of the North America automotive encapsulated glass looks promising.

In developing countries, such as Indonesia and other ASEAN countries, the rising number of luxury (high-end) cars present a huge area of opportunity for automotive encapsulated glassmakers. Importantly, regional dynamics, such as demographic change, growing e-commerce, travel & tourism activity, population density, and urbanization sway the global automotive encapsulated market.

However, the long-term outlook for the automotive market and hence the automotive encapsulated glass market appears to be positive. In a nutshell, production of automobiles and increasing penetration of luxury vehicles are cited to bolster the growth of the automotive encapsulated glass market.

Automotive Encapsulated Glass Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the participants in the global automotive encapsulated glass market discerned across the value chain include:

AGC Inc.

Saint-Gobain Group

Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V.

Richard Fritz Holding GmbH

ABCO Automation, Inc

SCHOTT AG

Elastron

