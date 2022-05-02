Global Peak Flow Meter Market To Register Robust Revenue Growth In Coming Next Ten Years : FactMR

Rockville, United States , 2022-May- 02 — /EPR Network/ — The global peak flow meter market size is projected to surpass US$ 26 Mn, exhibiting growth at over 2% CAGR during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029, predicts Fact.MR. Increasing demand for digital peak flow meters owing to their ability to provide accurate results is anticipated to propel the market in the near future.

Peak flow meters are easy-to-use, portable devices used to measure how well air flows out of one’s lungs. These are very beneficial for young children who cannot communicate about breathing trouble, as well as for adults suffering from asthma.

As per Fact.MR, increasing cases of asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), especially among geriatric population is expected to fuel the demand for peak flow meters. Additionally, increasing healthcare awareness, rising disposable income, and high rate of smoking are some of the factors anticipated to drive the market over the forthcoming years.

World Health Organization (WHO) stated that in 2019, around 262 million people were affected by asthma and it caused 461000 deaths worldwide. Besides, asthma is considered to be the most common chronic disease among children. Hence, demand for peak flow meters is expected to rise considerably over the coming years.

Key Takeaways:

Based on product type, the digital peak flow meter segment is likely to hold the lion’s share owing to its highly efficient monitoring capability.

In terms of region, North America is anticipated to account for the largest revenue share because of the rising prevalence of COPD in the U.S.

Europe is set to generate the second-largest market share because of the increasing availability of cost-effective peak flow meters across the U.K. and Germany.

India and China peak flow meter market are projected to, collectively, hold considerable market share on the back of surging government initiatives to help gain access to peak flow meters.

Growth Drivers:

Increasing digitization and easy availability of digital peak flow meters across emerging economies such as South Korea and Japan are expected to propel the growth in this market.

High demand for pocket peak flow meters owing to their simplicity, compact size, and easy usage is anticipated to drive the growth.

Rising mortality rate of asthma and COPD is likely to propel the growth in peak flow meter market.

Restraints:

Replacement of peak flow meters with spirometers may hinder the growth in the global market.

Manipulation of results associated with these meters and their lack of availability in the emerging countries such as Brazil and Indonesia may limit the growth in this market.

More Valuable Insights on Peak Flow Meter Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the peak flow meter market, presenting historical demand data (2013-2018) and forecast statistics for the period from 2019-2029. The study divulges compelling insights on the global peak flow meter market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Product Type

Mechanical Peak Flow Meter

Digital Peak Flow Meter

Application

Peak Expiratory Flow Measurement

Forced Expiratory Volume Measurement

End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Homecare Settings

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

MEA

Key Players in the Peak Flow Meter Market Include:

DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Vitalograph Ltd.

ResMed Inc.

Haag-Streit Group

Medline Industries Inc.

Rossmax International

Fyne Dynamics

GaleMed Corporation

GM Instruments

SHL Telemedicine

Trudell Medical International

Key Questions Covered in Peak Flow Meter Market Report

The report offers insight into the peak flow meter market demand outlook for 2019-2029.

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for peak flow meter market between 2019 and 2029.

Peak flow meter market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Peak flow meter market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

