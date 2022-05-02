Beauty Devices Market to reach a value of US$ 80 Bn at an impressive CAGR of more than 15% from 2021 to 2031

New York, United States, 2022-May-02 — /EPR Network/ —

Beauty Devices Market 2022

In the past few years, The primary focus of the report is on the status, demand, future opportunity, forecast period, and growth opportunity. Moreover, the survey report focuses on the development, manufacturing companies, key market, investors, and the cost capital. The objective of the study of Beauty Devices Market gives a proper idea of the market present scenario so that each and every enterprise or manufacturer will not experience the issues that occur due to the lack of information.

According to a revised study by Persistence Market Research, the global beauty devices market is expected to be valued at US$ 32 Bn in 2021, and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of more than 15% from 2021 to 2031, to reach a value of US$ 80 Bn in 2031.

Globally, the beauty devices market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing disposable income, which is enabling people to spend more on personal care. In addition, rise in aging the population and increasing prevalence of skin diseases and harmful effects of ultraviolet radiation are also driving the growth of the market.

However, there are various risks and complications associated with beauty devices which may lead to bruising, swelling, and redness. In addition, extended availability of easy-to-use beauty products inhibits the growth of the market.

In North America, increasing aging population and availability of advanced devices are driving the use of beauty devices in the market. In addition, in the U.S., there are around 750,000 beauty salons and spas. These beauty salon and spas have propelled the demand for beauty devices and personal care products in order to offer better services to their customers.

In Europe, the beauty devices market is driven by rising aging population. In addition, in Spain the market is evolving due to rising awareness about potential healing applications of beauty devices in the treatment of skin and hair problems.

However, in Asia the growth for beauty devices is much higher than developed countries due to increasing disposable income, availability of multinational brands and the introduction of less expensive beauty devices.

L’Oréal Group, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., Home Skinovations, Ltd., PhotoMedex, Inc., TRIA Beauty, Inc., Syneron Medical, Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic Corporation, Carol Cole Company and Procter & Gamble are some of the major players of beauty devices market.

Market Segmentation

Usage Area

Salon

Spa

At-home

Others

Type

Hair removal devices

Cleansing devices

Acne devices

Rejuvenation devices

Light/LED therapy and photo rejuvenation devices

Oxygen and steamer devices

Hair growth devices

Skin Derma rollers

Cellulite reduction devices

Others

Geography

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France Italy Spain The U.K.

Asia China Japan India

Latin America Brazil



Rest of the World (RoW)

Beauty Devices Market Market – Report Highlights

A detailed overview of parent market of Beauty Devices Market Market

Changing Beauty Devices Market Market dynamics in the industry

In-depth segmentation of the Beauty Devices Market Market

Historical, current, and projected Beauty Devices Market Market size regarding volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments in Beauty Devices Market Market

Competitive landscape of the Beauty Devices Market Market

Strategies for key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on Beauty Devices Market Market performance

Must-have information for Beauty Devices Market Market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

