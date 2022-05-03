Let’s GoAirborne! Leap into an indoor Skydiving Adventure at Lisboeta Macau this Spring

Hong Kong/Macau/China, 2022-May-03 — /EPR Network/ — Looking for something fun and different to do this Spring season? Kick-start an adventurous spring break by visiting GoAirborne for a truly thrilling skydiving experience equivalent to free-falling from 12,000 to 3,000ft in their state-of-the-art indoor skydiving centre at the Lisboeta Integrated Resort, Macau with a range of unbeatable offers now!

Featuring a 15-metre high, competition standard vertical wind tunnel, GoAirborne aims to bring the experience of indoor skydiving to everyone, from first-timers to professional skydivers.This is a fresh,exciting andnot-to-be-missed experience for both locals and travellers from Macau, Hong Kong, and the Greater Bay Area.

Demonstrating the company’s brand values of “Fly with Passion Beyond Boundaries”, GoAirborne announced the appointment of Kyra Poh, crowned the World’s Fastest Flyer in 2017 and holder of five Guinness World Records, together with TomsIvans, the winner of the World Indoor Skydiving Cup 2018 in Bahrain and also a Guinness World Record holder for the Most Body-flying stunts in a minute, as the main ambassadors. In addition, Toms will also be the Chief Instructor at GoAirborne to provide regular coaching sessions for instructors and personal trainings for flyers, make every effort in offering the best flying experience for our guest at all levels.

While Indoor skydiving is an internationally recognised sport with annual world championships, GoAirborne has designed an experience that everyone can enjoy.Upon arrival at GoAirborne, guests complete a quick and seamlesscheck-in to the experiential area where they will be outfitted with professional flight gear,and go through a pre-flight training session before their actual skydive. Each GoAirborne experience lasts approximately 90 to 120 minutes,and is supervised at every step by highly trained and internationally certified tunnel instructors. This allowseveryone from asyoung as 4 years old to enjoythe freedom of going airborne in a safe, all-weather controlled wind tunnel,that is fully air-conditioned to ensure a comfortable and enjoyable experience for everyone regardless of Macau’s climate.

At GoAirborne, guest safety is the highest priority. All instructors are rigorously trained by the brand’s world-class ambassadors and required to be certified by the internationally recognised Tunnel Instructor Organisation (TI) and/or Aerodium before being allowed to assist guests. Whether you are a beginner belly-flyer or an experienced free-flyer, GoAirborne instructors can help you hone your techniques and chart a personalised progression plans tailored to every goal.

Elevate the Flying Experience with the GoAirborne Exclusive Packages and Memberships Fun flyers can enjoy a taste of skydiving with a variety of first-timer packages such as “The Teaser Package” with a single skydive at an advanced booking rate of MOP $499 (Original Price: MOP $799), or double down on the fun with the“The GoAirborne® Package”for MOP $699 (Original Price: MOP $999). The “Trial Training Package”cost only MOP $1,500 (Original Price MOP $1,999)with 6 skydives is perfect for return flyers who want to get into the sport of body flights and improve their skills in the air. Offers available only on GoAirborne official website.

Meanwhile, customers who purchase on-site with Mpay and MACAU Pass between8 April and 11 May 2022atthe ticketing counter can enjoy an extra 15% offaccording to the original priceforboth “The Teaser Package” and “The GoAirborne® Package”.

GoAirborne memberships are also available starting from just MOP 4,000. There arefour tiers ( Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum) for enthusiasts who want to try indoor skydiving as a sport, or professional flyers who are looking to improve and train with thehigh standard of coaching available separately from GoAirborne world champion trainers. Members can enjoy exclusive benefits as well as savings of more than 60%. In addition, several pro-flyer packages offering a number of jumps are also available to better cater to the needs of professionals.The wind tunnel is also outfitted with high-speed cameras to record photos and videos that are available for visitors to purchase and share with their family and friends.

GoAirborne is located in Cotai, at the Lisboeta Integrated Resort Macau. This is the first travel destination incorporating details inspired by iconic buildings etched into the collective memories of Macau. Book your flight now to enjoy an array of exclusive great deals and offers. Creating lasting memories and making your flying dream come true.

About GoAirborne Macau



GoAirborne Macau is the first-ever indoor skydiving centre in Macau. Featuring an international competition- standard wind tunnel, GoAirborne Macau was founded so everyone can enjoy the experience of indoor skydiving. The centre is designed to offer an immersive sensorial experience and is outfitted with state-of-the-art technology. This ensures that every guest from first timers to professional flyers will be able to enjoy this internationally recognised sport in a safe and controlled environment. GoAirborne Macau is located within the Lisboeta Integrated Resort, serving guests from Macau, Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area.

For more information about GoAirborne, please visitwww.goairborne.com.

About Lisboeta Macau

Lisboeta Macau, located in the Cotai area of Macau, is a Macau-themed tourist destination with an overall layout that references and re-creates iconic landmarks from the collective memory of the people of Macau, such as Hotel Estoril, Casino Macau Palace, and Hotel Central Macau. Lisboeta Hotel consists of 820 rooms with 3 major themes, including Lisboeta, LINE FRIENDS PRESENTS CASA DE AMIGO and Maison L’OCCITANE, H853 Fun Factory and other dining facilities. The unique entertainment includes GoAirborne, ZIPCITY MACAU, Emperor Cinemas, Guia electric karting (Coming Soon), Outdoor Event Space and Night Market @ Lisboeta. While creating Macau’s iconic memories, it also attracts local residents and tourists with a variety of new experiences and provides a strong tourism backbone for the long-term development of Macau.

