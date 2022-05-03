Numa Hammers & Bits Adds HDD 80 to Product Line

THOMPSON, CONNECTICUT, USA, 2022-May-03 — /EPR Network/ — Numa, the world’s leading drilling technology provider, has announced the addition of the HDD 80 to its HDD Drilling Systems product line. This new product will further extend the range of Numa’s durable and dependable HDD products and provide drillers with more options.

“Numa continues to design new products to tackle the challenges drillers face,” said Numa President, Ralph Leonard. “Our high quality, Made in the USA HDD products provide the right balance of performance and dependability without sacrificing tool life.”

The Numa HDD 80 Drilling System consists of a variety of horizontal directional drilling products including hammer, bits, side load sonde housing, bent subs, and adaptors which are capable of drilling holes 9¾″ to 10″ (248 to 254 mm) in diameter. Some of the many benefits Numa touts for the HDD 80 hammer include: improved steerability, fast penetration rate, simplified field maintenance, reduced air requirements, and lower overall cost per foot.

Numa purposely designed their HDD hammers to drill longer in difficult rock conditions. Furthermore, a single bore design allows for a maximum bore diameter in conjunction with providing optimum life against abrasion. The full line of Numa’s HDD Drilling Systems is made up of the models indicated below.

HDD 35 for drilling holes 3-7/8” to 4” (98 mm to 102 mm) in diameter

HDD 40 for drilling holes 4-3/4” to 5 ” (121 mm to 127 mm) in diameter

HDD 50 for drilling holes 5-3/4” to 6-1/8” (146 mm to 156 mm) in diameter

HDD 60 for drilling holes 7″ to 7-1/2″ (178 mm to 191 mm) in diameter

HDD 80 for drilling holes 9-3/4″ to 10″ (248 to 254 mm) in diameter

ABOUT NUMA

Numa is the world’s leading drilling technology provider, dedicated to ongoing product innovation and results-oriented consistency. We’ve built a strong legacy of high quality, U.S. made down-the-hole hammers and bits for drilling holes 3½ -50½ inches (89 -1283 mm) in diameter. With over 100 DTH hammer and bit products serving 11 different industries, our products are capable of drilling vertical, horizontal, and reverse circulation holes in hard rock and unconsolidated formations.

For more information, visit its website at https://www.numahammers.com/ or call 800-356-6862.