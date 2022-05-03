Maui Goes To Launch Online Store, Bringing Amazing Shopping Experience to Life in a Fresh, Interactive Format

LAHAINA, HI, USA, 2022-May-03 — /EPR Network/ — Maui Goes, will soon unveil its e-commerce website, mauigoes.com, on June 1, 2022. The site brings a shopping experience online, offering handmade jewelry made in Hawaii, fine art, and sunglasses all at amazing prices.

The site was formerly a Maui activities website that featured a Maui travel blog. Maui Goes plans on expanding the Maui focused blog to include topics related to its product offerings. The site will constantly debut new products that may be available for a limited time and supply. The site will feature a unique mix of handmade jewelry and other high-quality pieces everyday. Shoppers will enjoy easy returns, as online merchandise can be returned or exchanged via mail.

“We are thrilled to introduce MauiGoes.com, which allows customers to shop Maui Goes 24/7,” said Anthony Bucaneg, Owner of Maui Goes LLC. “This site will feature a unique assortment of products from our partners and our own brand as well. We are excited for customers to experience our brand.”

Shoppers can discover new deals on the brands we offer. We will offer a shopping experience that is never boring and always surprising.

ABOUT MAUI GOES

Maui Goes is a lifestyle brand that offers handmade jewelry, fine art and sunglasses. Maui Goes was a travel blog and travel activities affiliate until 2019. Maui Goes is now selling Hawaiian handmade jewelry, fine art, and sunglasses.

Maui Goes will take jewelry and art to the next level. We will offer the creative efforts of local artisans working in a variety of mediums and styles. Also check out our blog which will not only be ordinary writings but will have amazing content with video clips, sound effects, and photography. It will be like reading a futuristic storybook that teleported you to the place. Stay tuned for great products and content, both personal and general for tourists, locals, and everyone interested in the beautiful and captivating island of Maui.

