EnSuite-Cloud ReVue Enhances SmartPicking Tools for CAD Assemblies

Smart navigation tools make it easier to work with large assemblies.

Farmington Hills, MI, USA, 2022-May-03 — /EPR Network/ — CCE, a leading provider of advanced CAD interoperability solutions, announced recent enhancements to the “SmartPicking” tools in ReVue software aimed at users who collaborate using large CAD assembly files.

Since its introduction of SmartPicking tools in ReVue earlier in the year, CCE has made significant enhancements to the toolset to provide better user experience for people who need to collaborate using large CAD assemblies. Users now have the option to selectively toggle and pick parts and sub-assemblies from the interactive 3D viewer area and either hide that component from the viewable area or open it in a separate full-screen display for further review. This is particularly useful for design review of large assembly files where some parts might be hard to view or navigate to for inspection.

“Given that ReVue is the ideal solution for engineering design reviews, it is our constant endeavor to enhance the product in ways that make the user more efficient when they collaborate with their team or suppliers. The recent enhancements we have made to the SmartPicking tools make it easy for people to navigate through and analyze large complex CAD assemblies. We have some more features we are working on to create better user experiences that we are scheduled to release in the coming months,” said Vinay Wagle, CCE’s V.P. of Sales and Marketing.

EnSuite-Cloud ReVue is a revolutionary web-based real-time engineering design review software that allows users to securely collaborate across the Product Development Lifecycle. Whenever there is a need to review 2D/3D CAD data in the product development process, ReVue provides a secure platform for collaboration with your team or suppliers.

Users can review 2D/3D designs of all the latest versions from CATIA V5, 3DXML, NX, Creo, SOLIDWORKS, Inventor, Solid Edge, JT, Parasolid and glTF among others.

Key benefits of using EnSuite-Cloud ReVue for secure online meetings for engineering collaboration include:

* Independent Local control of collaboration session without compromising intellectual property

* High-quality 3D rendering with zero loss of fidelity of viewable data

* Natural collaboration experience without any overhead for data or session preparation

* Ultra-low latency allowing for excellent response/refresh rates

* Low bandwidth usage allowing for easy sharing of large CAD models

* Screen-sharing option for non-CAD documents for richer collaboration

All new users can Test Drive ReVue to evaluate the product using just their Google or Microsoft emails. Users can visit the EnSuite-Cloud ReVue page for additional product and pricing information.

About CCE:

Incorporated in Michigan, CCE has more than 30 years of CAD/CAM/CAE software development experience, as well as an extensive background in related services. Since 1989, CCE’s focus on CAD technology & application development has spearheaded its mission to deliver customers value through innovative, disciplined, and communications-focused technology products and services. CCE has offices located in Farmington Hills, Michigan and Fort Lee, New Jersey.

For more information on CCE’s products and services, visit www.cadcam-e.com

Connect with CCE on:

* Twitter – https://twitter.com/cadcame

* Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/cadcame

Press & Media Contact:

Debankan Chattopadhyay

CCE

31700 W. Thirteen Mile Road, Suite 115,

Farmington Hills, MI 48334

United States

+1 (248) 932-5295

https://www.cadcam-e.com