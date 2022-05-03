Clariti “Workspace” Provides Role-based Data Organization

Allows users to naturally organize their work regardless of their job function.

Fort Lee, NJ, USA, 2022-May-03 — /EPR Network/ — CCE Technologies, Inc., a technology startup based in Fort Lee, New Jersey, announced recent updates to its flagship Clariti software that will allow users across different industries to naturally organize their work regardless of their job function, using Workspaces.

Clariti recently introduced Workspaces as an easy way for businesses to be significantly more productive by providing all the necessary tools teams need for effective internal and external communication. Clariti users can interact with their team using quicker, synchronous communication technologies, like messaging and calls, while resorting to traditional asynchronous ways to connect with the outside world using emails. Users of Clariti can also plan their day with calendar events and store work files securely using Clariti’s built-in cloud storage or third-party integrations. Based on their job functions and roles, users can now create meaningful names to better organize all their work under the relevant Workspace.

“Workspaces are very flexible and can easily be adapted regardless of the user’s job function. It provides a natural framework for users to assign meaningful names to better organize their work. For example, someone in Sales can create Workspaces based on customer names, leads or sales regions. Someone in Marketing can create Workspaces for each marketing campaign, or agency they are working with. Workspaces, by definition, are easily adaptable to the users’ role and is industry or role-agnostic. Regardless of your industry or role, Workspaces provide everything on a particular topic at your fingertips. People don’t need to waste time searching for information and can be exponentially more productive at work,” said Vinay Wagle, V.P. Sales & Marketing at CCE Technologies, Inc.

Clariti is available to all users for free. All Clariti users can:

* Connect with partners using email (free robust built-in email client)

* Interact internally with messaging and calling (free built-in Clariti Messaging with voice calling & screen-sharing)

* Plan the workday using calendar (free built-in Clariti Calendar)

* Store work documents securely in the cloud (free built-in Clariti cloud drive)

Users can upgrade to cost-effective paid plans to access premium features, including:

* Unlimited team size

* Multiple email accounts

* Unlimited cloud storage

* Unlimited calling time

* Unlimited communication history

* AI-based data organization

* Third-party integrations

Clariti is securely hosted on Amazon Web Services, providing total reliability, 100% uptime and trusted security. It uses 256-bit SHA encryption for both data and communications.

Clariti has received rave reviews from industry analysts and been featured in several leading publications including HostingAdvice, Futurism, Entrepreneur, Computer World, VentureBeat, and PCWorld among others.

About CCE Technologies:

CCE Technologies, Inc. (CCET) is a technology startup based in Fort Lee, NJ with a development partner in Chennai, India. With its first workplace productivity app, Clariti (www.clariti.app), CCET aims to increase productivity, restore order, and add speed to your work.

Connect with CCET on:

* Twitter – https://twitter.com/getclariti?lang=en

* Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/Clariti-504994263177764/

* Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/getclariti/?hl=en

* LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/get-clariti

* YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJwMx_AINfGT-9-kSLmnmzQ/

Press & Media Contact:

Debankan Chattopadhyay

CCE Technologies, Inc.

2125 Center Avenue, Suite 306,

Fort Lee, NJ 07024

United States

+1 (201) 503-1881

www.clariti.app