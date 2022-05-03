Paulding County, Georgia Owner Of Skyren Concrete, Jason Benson, Details Completed Work For The Nest Cafe

Dallas, Georgia, 2022-May-03 — /EPR Network/ — Paulding County, Georgia’s Skyren Concrete Construction Owner, Jason Benson, announced the completion of their construction project at the Heritage Walk, Milton, Georgia location of The Nest Cafe.

“Providing The Nest Cafe with everything needed for their interior slab pour during the construction of their Milton, Georgia location was our pleasure,” said Benson. “Now with 2 locations to enjoy their amazing coffee and food, North Georgia locals are definitely in for a treat!”

About Skyren Concrete Construction: Skyren Concrete Construction began business in April of 2019 when it purchased Sa-Fonce Concrete, an industry leading concrete company of over 40 years, established back in 1975. Sa-Fonce has worked with some of the largest developers, companies and general contractors in the United States. Some of these include Duke-Weeks Construction, Ray Weeks Construction, Beers Construction Company, Judwin Properties, Hess Corporation, IKEA, Hartsfield Jackson Airport, Chelsea Construction, Choate Construction, Marriott International, Raco General Contractors, VCC Construction, Ritz-Carlton and Osborne Construction.

About The Nest Cafe: At The Nest Cafe, culture is the beating heart of the business. All of the families, friends and locals have made The Nest Cafe a neighborhood favorite year after year. They love serving their community and enjoy seeing new faces, meeting new people and creating lifetime regulars in the process. They serve coffee, breakfast, brunch and lunch at both their Alpharetta and Milton, Georgia locations.

For more information on Skyren Concrete Construction’s partnership with The Nest Cafe, please contact Kurt Jensen at (770) 635-7400 or Kurt@SkyrenConcrete.com.

