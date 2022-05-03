The Automotive Water Valves Market To Drift Towards Exponentiation

New York, United States, 2022-May-02 — /EPR Network/ —

Automotive Water Valves Market: Introduction

The underlying principle of an automotive water valve is thermal management. Automotive water valves optimize the in-cabin temperature of a vehicle in conjunction with heat control. They help in controlling and regulating coolant flow in an automotive, which, in turn, reduces the heat-up phase for fuel and thus, saves the emission of carbon dioxide. Automotive water valves remove excess heat from the engine, maintain the engine operating temperature and bring the operating temperature of the engine to the required temperature.

Automotive Water Valves Market: Dynamics

Over the last decade, technological advancements in production, miniaturization and management systems have revolutionized the automotive industry. The automotive industry has witnessed significant growth opportunities in several emerging countries.

On an average, the automotive industry has seen satisfactory growth and is anticipated to witness healthy growth during the forecast period. It is expected that emerging economies will surpass the growth of the industry standard over the projected period.

This can be attributed to the stable economic conditions and inclination towards better standard of living, which in turn are predicted to reinforce the trade of automobiles and subsequently, augment the growth of the automotive water valves market.

The increasing number of automobiles has forced the implementation of several governmental norms, which are further augmenting the demand for automotive water valves. Furthermore, the adoption of automotive water valves allows the combustion system of an engine to run at low emission efficiently as they regulate the operating temperature and maintain the load conditions.

However, increasing competition and digitalization are not enough for success. Only those players that can develop innovative technologies are expected to create market value share in the automotive water valves market in the future.

Automotive Water Valves Market: Segmentation

basis of product type Electromagnetic Automotive Water Valves

Electric Motor-Driven Automotive Water Valves

Pressure Automotive Water Valves basis of vehicle Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

Tractor

Forklift

Automotive Water Valves Market: Regional Outlook

Among all the regions, China is expected to dominate the automotive water valve market, owing to the fact that the country is a major producer of automotive parts and components and thus, a major manufacturer of automotive water valves. Also, the easy availability of low-cost raw materials for automotive water valves and the abundant availability of economic labor will drive the automotive water valve market.

North America denotes a significant market share in the automotive industry and thus, the region is estimated to register robust demand in the automotive water valve market over the forecast period. The increasing inclination towards technically-developed product and cabin comfort is a key factor driving the trade of automotive water valves in Western Europe.

Emerging economies such as those in the Middle East and Africa and South East Asia & Pacific are estimated to witness robust growth as a result of the shift of automotive part manufacturing facilities to these regions and their improved economic conditions.

Automotive Water Valves Market: Key Players

Attributing to the presence of a vast number of local manufacturers, the automotive water valve market is a fragmented one and is expected to remain so throughout the forecast period. Examples of some of the market participants in the global automotive water valves market identified across the value chain include,

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

MAHLE GmbH

Rotex Automation

VOSS Automotive GmbH

Jaksa Solenoid Valves

Bitron Industrie S.p.A

Hanon Systems

BorgWarner Inc.

Woco Industrietechnik GmbH

Vernet

