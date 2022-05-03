The Automotive Rubber-Molded Components Market To Climb The Exponential Growth Curve

New York, United States, 2022-May-03 — /EPR Network/ —

Automotive Rubber-Molded Components Market: Introduction

The automotive rubber-molded components include broad range of molded rubber parts varying significantly in terms of shape and weight used for automotive engineering. The automotive rubber-molded components are manufactured using compression, transfer, or injection molding processes. The automotive rubber-molded component suppliers maintain comprehensive product range for the clients based on their requirements with capability to handle new prototype bulk production of customized automotive rubber-molded components. Also, the suppliers also consult the clients on design and materials to ensure proper performance for the automotive rubber-molded components intended application. The ethylene propylene diene monomers (EPDM) is commonly used alongside other standard material type to manufacture automotive rubber-molded components for extreme conditions to withstand resistive forces. The automotive rubber-molded components manufacturers develop gaskets, grommets, bellows, and cable assembly components in different shapes, sizes and colors with high tolerance, custom molded components from a variety of polymers.

Automotive Rubber-Molded Components Market: Dynamics

The growth of the automotive market is likely to drive the growth of the global automotive rubber-molded components market. In the recent past, the global automotive market has registered considerable increase in demand for vehicles, which has consequently increased the sale of automotive rubber-molded components.

This trend is expected to prevail with new innovations in automotive rubber-molded components manufacturing and demand over the next five years.

The automotive rubber-molded components manufacturers from emerging economies are focusing on expanding their customer base in developed markets such as Germany and France, which are generally associated with relatively high R&D investments for the product development.

The automotive rubber-molded components manufacturers will also benefit from the opportunities available in the markets such as China, India, Poland and Hungary as a result of increasing disposable income.

Despite its highly fragmented nature, the automotive rubber-molded components market is highly attractive in terms of growth. One of the major challenges in the growth of the automotive rubber-molded components market is the constantly changing technology demanding new product requirements.

As a result, the automotive rubber-molded components manufacturers will continue to develop efficient methods for managing raw materials, enhance production capability, and reduce delivery time ultimately leading to increase in the profits from automotive rubber-molded components market.

Automotive Rubber-Molded Components Market: Segmentation

basis of material Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

Natural Rubber (NR)

Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

Others basis of component Seals Mechanical Seals O-Ring Lip Seals Rotary Seals Others

Gaskets

Weather-Strips

Hoses

Others basis of application Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

Others

Automotive Rubber-Molded Components Market: Regional Outlook

The global automotive rubber-molded components market is segmented into seven key regions. North America, Latin America, Western Europe and Eastern Europe and Japan will be the major automotive rubber-molded components markets due to new regulations with respect to vehicle weight.

The Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are expected to be the leading regional automotive rubber-molded components markets in terms of CAGR owing to increase in the sale of vehicles in the regions. The Latin America and Eastern Europe automotive rubber-molded components markets will also be positively impacted by the rapidly growing automotive industry.

Automotive Rubber-Molded Components Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the participants identified across the value chain of the global automotive rubber-molded components market include:

AB SKF

ALP Group

Bohra Rubber Pvt. Ltd

Continental AG

Cooper-Standard Automotive

DANA Holding Corporation

Federal-Mogul Corporation

Freudenberg and Co. Kg

Hebei Shinda Seal Group

Hutchinson SA

