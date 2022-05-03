The Allergy Diagnostics Market to Grow Based On Digitized Innovation in Healthcare

New York, United States, 2022-May-03 — /EPR Network/ —

The Allergy Diagnostics Market is slated to grow unstoppably in the years to come. The healthcare providers are, of late, making way for more specialized and timely treatment through same-day surgeries, outpatient surgeries, and likewise. ASCs (Ambulatory Surgical Centers) are preferred over conventional hospital settings. As such, cost-effective medical services could be provided. This type of customization is expected to take the healthcare vertical by storm in the future.

An allergy is a hypersensitivity disorder of the immune system. Allergic reactions occur when a person’s immune system reacts to harmless substances called allergens in the environment. Major allergens that affect the immune system are dust mites excretion, pollen, and pet dander. There are different kinds of allergies such as food allergy, skin allergy, dust allergy, allergy to insect stings, drug allergy, and mold allergy. Food allergy is usually caused by the consumption of certain proteins found in food, and can trigger symptoms such as hives and digestive problems.

Skin allergy may occur due to medication, immune system disorders, and infections, and can trigger symptoms such as itchy, red, swollen, bumpy, and scaly skin. Dust allergy is caused by dust mites, pollen, pet hair, mold, and cockroaches, and can trigger asthama symptoms. Allergy to insect stings can cause pain, swelling, and redness at the site of the sting.

Drug allergy is caused by an allergic reaction of to certain ingredients in drugs, and can trigger symptoms such as skin rash, hives, itchy eyes, and facial swelling. Mold allergy is caused by the spores of small fungi floating through the air, and can trigger symptoms such as watery eyes, runny nose, itchy mouth and sneezing.

People can develop allergies at any age, although, young children are highly susceptible to allergic diseases. Some of the common symptoms of allergy are red eyes, itchiness, swelling, runny nose, and asthma attacks. Allergy diagnostics refers to determining the nature of the allergic disease and deciding on its course of treatment. Major tests used for the diagnosis of allergies are skin prick, intradermal, blood, and patch tests.

The global allergy diagnostics market is categorized based on types of allergens, by end users, and by products. Based on allergens, this market is segmented into food allergens, inhaled allergens, and other allergens. Food allergens and inhaled allergens are subsegmented into animal origin and plant origin segments.

Based on end users, the market is segmented into academic research institutes, diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, and others. The allergy diagnostics market based on products comprises assay kits and consumables, the latter of which is subsegmented into instruments, immunoassay analyzer, luminometers, and other instruments.

North America has the largest market for allergy diagnostics, followed by Europe. This is due to the rise in number of people with allergies, better government support, improved medical insurance policies, increased health care expenditure, advanced diagnostic technologies, and good healthcare infrastructure in these regions.

The allergy diagnostics market in Asia is expected to experience a high growth rate in the next few years due to developing health care infrastructures, increasing prevalence of allergic diseases, increasing disposable income, and aging population in the region.

These factors, along with an alarming rise in pollution across the globe are expected to drive the global market for allergy diagnostics. Moreover, growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, rise in healthcare expenditure, and rapidly increasing global population of children below 14 years of ages are the other factors driving this market. However, high capital requirement and strict regulations set by various governments are some major factors restraining the growth for the global allergy diagnostics market.

Increase in population and growth in economies in developing countries, such as India and China are expected to drive the allergy diagnostics market in Asia. Increase in the number of mergers and acquisitions, rise in the number of collaborations and partnerships, new product launches and increasing research and development activities are some of the latest trends that have been observed in the global allergy diagnostics market.

The major companies operating in this market worldwide are bioMérieux, Danaher Corporation, Hitachi Chemical Diagnostics, HOB Biotech Group Co., Ltd., HYCOR BioMedical, Inc., Omega Diagnostics Ltd., Stallergenes, Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc., Siemens Healthcare, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

