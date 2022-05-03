Fragrances Market Value Is Expected To Reach US$ 99.2 Bn By 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-May-03 — /EPR Network/ —

Arecent report by Fact.MR projects the global fragrances market to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2017 to 2022. The rise in living standards of population across developing economies has driven the consumption of cosmetic as well as aromatic personal care products, which in turn is expected to fuel adoption of fragrance products in these regions.

Altering demand patterns of consumers has led the global market for fragrances to attain significant momentum over the past few years. Majority of the consumers and manufacturers have been shifting their preferences towards natural fragrances, on the back of concerns related to synthetic fragrances’ toxic contents. These synthetic fragrances or perfumes are expected to have negative health effects on users and the environment. Even though natural fragrances are gaining tremendous popularity, their adoption rate is less as compared to synthetic ones owing to their higher costs. However, the demand for natural fragrances is expected to witness a rise on the back of their environment-friendly nature as well as health benefits, for example – they have no side effects on people with sensitive skin.

Fragrances Market Insights Segmentation

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Latin America

Oceani

Middle East & Africa

By Application

Fragrances for Personal Care

Fragrances for Household Care

Fragrances for Other Applications

