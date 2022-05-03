Hair Grooming Market Is Forecast To Grow At A Healthy CAGR Of 3.3% Over The Coming 10 Years.

Rockville, US, 2022-May-03 — /EPR Network/ —

As per a revised report published by Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global hair grooming products market is anticipated to exceed a valuation of US$ 83 Bn by 2021, and expand at a moderate CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

The hair grooming industry generates billions of dollars in incremental opportunity every year. The backbone of this strong revenue generation is positive network externalities among consumers across the globe. Positive network externalities not only helps manufacturers generate strong revenue but also assists them in enhancing their brand value in the market.

Over the past-half decade, various novel and conventional hair grooming products have penetrated the consumer basket, cascading a portrayal of compressed price elasticity of demand of the products. Besides increase in demand for hair grooming products, hair grooming services growth has also assisted the market stance. Collaboration of potential players such as L’Oréal, Unilever, and others with salons has provided a strong wave to the market.

Apart from collaboration, manufacturers tend to sponsor various fashion events such as the Paris Fashion Week, Haute Couture Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week, Milan SS Ready to Wear, and numerous other events. These sponsorships are solely to enhance the promotion of their products, and have a direct impact on product demand and positive network externalities of the market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Hair colour segment is expected to remain the most attractive, and likely to witness an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 4.5 Bn during 2021 – 2031.

Based on distribution channel, departmental stores are anticipated to be the most lucrative with a BPS of 34.

Based on product, demand for shampoos is expected to grow 1.3X during the projection period.

Together, North America and Europe represented nearly 50% of overall market share in 2020.

The market in APEJ is expected to gain 93 BPS and be valued at US$ 10 Bn by 2031.

“Consumer inclination towards organic products to enhance the price elasticity of synthetic hair care products,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competition Tuning Factor

Key manufacturers of hair grooming products should focus on rapidly growing markets of South Korea, Japan, and China, owing to increase in personal care spending and strong winds of positive network externalities over utilization of premium hair care products.

Moreover, rising population of baby boomers in these countries will pave the way high demand for hair care products such as hair oil and hair color. Furthermore, promotion of products with multilingual packaging will enhance overall promotion and sales.

Key Segments Covered in Hair Grooming Products Industry Research

Based on Product Shampoos Hair Oil Conditioners Hair Styling Products Hair Colour

Based on Distribution Channel Hair Grooming Products Sold at Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Hair Grooming Products Sold at Departmental Stores Online Sales of Hair Grooming Products Hair Grooming Products Sold through Other Retail Formats



Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

The Hair Grooming Market report addresses the below-mentioned queries:

Why are vendors shifting away from traditional methods of manufacturing Hair Grooming Market does?

How the global Hair Grooming Market does looks like in the next five years?

Which end use industry is expected to surpass segment by the end of 2029?

What innovative products are being introduced by the players in the global High Speed Steel Market does?

Which regions are showing the fastest market growth?

