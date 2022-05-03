Global Market For Oral Hygiene Is Slated To Accelerate At A CAGR Of 5% By 2031

Market Snapshot

As per latest industry analysis published by Fact.MR, the global market for oral hygiene reached around US$ 50 Bn in 2020, and is slated to accelerate at a CAGR of 5% to top US$ 70 Bn by 2031. Demand for toothbrushes is set to increase at a CAGR of 4% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

Key Points Covered in Oral Hygiene Products Industry Survey:

  • Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2031)
  • Key Drivers and Restraints Shaping Market Growth
  • Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis
  • Competition Mapping and Benchmarking
  • Brand Share and Market Share Analysis
  • Opportunities for Oral Hygiene Product Suppliers in 2021
  • Key Product Innovations and Regulatory Climate
  • COVID-19 Impact on Oral Hygiene Products Industry and How to Navigate
  • Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies

Following excerpts from Fact.MR’s report on the global oral hygiene market are crucial to the market’s future prospects

  • On the basis of products, the toothpaste segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share of the market. This segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5%. The toothbrush segment currently holds the second spot. The toothbrush segment is projected to account for nearly one-fourth revenue share of the product type segment by the end of 2017.
  • Based of distribution channel, the hypermarket/supermarket segment is estimated to account for nearly half of the revenue share of the global oral hygiene market by 2017-end. This is primarily owing to increasing construction of hypermarket/supermarket in emerging countries such as India and China. Moreover, hypermarkets/supermarkets can accommodate massive stocks of oral products and also enable consumers to choose from a wide-range of options. Meanwhile, departmental stores will remain the second largest distribution channel for oral care products. The departmental stores segment is expected to surpass a market valuation of US$ 18,181 Mn over 2022, expanding at a CAGR of more than 5.2%.
  • The oral hygiene market in Europe is expected to remain highly lucrative throughout the forecast period. The region’s market is expected to surge at a CAGR of over 5% between 2017 and 2022. This is primarily owing to factors such as existence of a large patient pool, rapid adoption of new oral care products and widespread prevalence of dental caries and other periodontal diseases in Europe.

Competition Tracking

Some of the prominent companies functioning in the global oral hygiene market include The Procter & Gamble Company, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Unilever PLC, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Lion Corporation, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Koninklijke Philips N.V., The Himalaya Drug Company, and LG Electronics Inc. Many of these player are actively focusing on product innovation and channelizing investments in research and development in order to increase their product portfolio. Players are trying to compete in various fronts, owing to the heterogeneous nature of the market.

Key Segments in Oral Hygiene Products Industry Research

  • Product
    • Toothpaste
    • Toothbrush
    • Mouthwash/Dental Rinse
    • Dental Floss
    • Dental Accessories
  • Distribution Channel
    • Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
    • Departmental Stores
    • Online Sales
    • Other Retail Formats

Regional analysis includes

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)
  • EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe
  • CIS & Russia
  • Japan
  • Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

