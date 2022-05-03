Sales Of False Eyelashes Are Likely To Be High Through 2032

Rockville, US, 2022-May-03 — /EPR Network/ —

Asia Pacific is one the most important markets for false eyelashes, owing to increasing adoption of modern lifestyle and fast-growing fashion industry in the region. In 2020, countries such as China, Japan, Korea, and India accounted for more than 45% of the market in Asia.

Korean cosmetics have had a unique impact throughout Asia. According to Fact.MR’s analysis, Korean women prefer bold makeup, and over 58% women do make up regularly using false eyelashes. China accounts for the highest market share of false eyelashes in Asia Pacific, and is expected to reach US$ 50 Mn by 2031.

As per a revised report published by Fact.MR, the global false eyelashes market is forecast to exceed a valuation of US$ 1.3 Bn in 2021, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of close to 7% from 2021 to 2031.

False Eyelashes Market Insights Segmentation

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Latin America

Oceani

Middle East & Africa

By Product

Regular False Eyelashes Coloured False Eyelashes Individual False Eyelashes Decorative False Eyelashes Accent False Eyelashes Others



