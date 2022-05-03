Disposable Disinfecting Wipes Are Expected To Show Growth Of 1.7x By 2030

Rockville, US, 2022-May-03 — /EPR Network/ —

Global market for disinfecting wipes is poised to witness a 2X increase in demand in 2020, as compared to 2019, with market value surpassing US$ 1.4 Bn by the end of assessment period (2020-2030), says Fact.MR in its newest published report. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, there has been a massive surge in sales of disinfecting products such as disinfecting wipes.

Governments around the globe are encouraging citizens to use Disposable Disinfecting Wipes by issuing guidelines to stay safe amid the COVID-19 outbreak. For instance, in March 2020, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) expanded the disinfectant list that is effective on COVID-19. EPA thereafter added 40 new products after reviewing the list. Further, governments are running TV campaigns to educate people about the importance of disinfecting products such as disinfecting wipes in order to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Takeaways of Disinfecting Wipes Market

Collectively, North America & Europe are contributing to more than 60% of the total value in global disinfecting wipes market, owing to soaring infection rates amid COVID-19 outbreak

By the end of assessment period, Disposable Disinfecting Wipes segment will cater to more than 3/5th of the market sales.

Drylaid structured wipes are currently leading in the market with around 40% revenue share, while Airlaid structured wipes are witnessing growth of 2.1X which is more than the global average

Surge in demand for disposable wipes is expected due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with personal, clinical and commercial usage portraying a significant increase during forecast.

Overall, the disinfecting wipes market is likely to create an absolute value opportunity of more than US$685 Million during the forecast period, adding 2X times more value in 2029 as compared to 2019

“Disinfecting wipes market is expected to show prolific growth owing to COVID-19 pandemic and government initiatives towards the use of disinfecting products” says the Fact.MR analyst.

Segmentation

By Product

Biodegradable

Non-Biodegradable

By Use Case

Disposable

Reusable

By Application

Industrial Wipes

Food Services

Health-Care

Others

Consumer Wipes

Baby Care Wipes

Personal Care Wipes

Household or Homecare Wipes

Others

By Structure

Spunlace

Airlaid

Drylaid

Wetlaid

Others

By Material

Fibers Polyester Wood Pulp Fluff Pulp Specialty Paper Pulp Rayon Others

Polymers/others Polypropylene Polymer Other Raw Materials



By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Crucial insights in the Disinfecting Wipes Market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of Disposable Disinfecting Wipes Market Basic overview of the, including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each Disinfecting Wipes Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend Disinfecting Wipes Market across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Disinfecting Wipes Market stakeholders.

