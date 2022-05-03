The next 10 years to see stratification of innovation in the Pentaerythritol Market

As stated by Persistence Market Research (PMR) through its various ‘Chemicals’ domain reports, it is expected – that many rebounding economies in the post Covid-19 era across the globe are bound to grow threefold in the next decade.

Pentaerythritol Market Forecast and CAGR:

According to latest research conducted on Pentaerythritol market, it is expected to register a CAGR of over 5-6% during the forecast period. The market is being driven by its applications in paints & coatings, plastics, commercial products, and production of certain explosives.

Growing sectors such as construction & automotive, are expected to boost the demand for this market. However, the market’s growth is being hampered by unfavourable conditions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, but in coming time period market is anticipated to grow with the same flow.

What is Driving Demand for Pentaerythritol?

It is a neopentane tetrol with hydroxy groups substituting for one of the four methyl hydrogens. It’s a chemical intermediate that’s used to produce items like explosives, plastics, paints, gadgets, and cosmetics. It acts as a laxative as well as a flame retardant. It’s a tetrol as well as a primary alcohol. It is composed of neopentane hydride.

Tetramethylolmethane, commonly known as pentaerythritol, is a white crystalline powder used in the manufacture of synthetic lubricants and resins. It is an organic chemical created by mixing acetaldehyde with formaldehyde that is used in high-end surface coatings, refrigeration systems, and varnishes.

It is soluble in organic solvents such as carbon tetrachloride, acetone, glycerol, ethanol, and petroleum, and it possesses physical properties such as a low volatility, high flash point, and fire resistance. Because of its unique characteristics, it is frequently utilised in the paints and coatings, and pharmaceutical and explosive production industries. The automotive industry is a major market driver since it is widely used.

Demand & Role of Pentaerythritol:

The extensive usage of this material in the automotive sector is one of the major reasons driving market development. This compound is used in the manufacture of, bumper systems, gear knobs, automobile lubricants as well as polyurethane foams used in car interiors such as door handles, dashboards, and seat cushions.

Furthermore, growing demand for formaldehyde and acetaldehyde substitutes in alkyd adhesives, paints, plasticizers, radiation-cured coatings, coatings, and industrial inks, as well as synthetic rubber, is propelling market growth.

It also has a high brilliance, flexibility, and resistance to water and alkali, which makes it useful in the manufacture of medicines, flame retardants, pesticides, and explosives. Rising population and per capita disposable income, as well as consumer spending, have driven infrastructure development in emerging countries.

Furthermore, increased mining and quarrying operations in established and emerging nations across the world have increased explosives consumption, which is projected to drive this market ahead throughout the forecast period. Other factors, such as increased industrialization and significant research and development (R&D) activities, are likely to drive the market even further.

Asia Pacific Demand Market Outlook for Pentaerythritol:

Due to the ongoing development of numerous end-use sectors such as transportation and automotive, agriculture, building and construction, and the plastic industry, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate this market.

The demand for pentaerythritol in this region is likely to be driven by increased demand from paints and coatings, as well as emerging applications in the automotive sector in developing countries such as China, Japan, and India.

Rising population and urbanization are key factors responsible to drive the market. Moreover, throughout the projected period, rising disposable income and increased production and sales of automobiles will fuel the expansion of this market in the region.

Europe Demand Outlook for Pentaerythritol:

Europe is anticipated to propel the demand for Pentaerythritol due to the rapid urbanization and demand from the construction & automotive sector. Although Europe is a mature market, but due to increasing demand from end use industries, it is expected to help in driving the global market.

Due to the substantial presence of automobile manufacturers as well as increased innovation and R&D activities to produce bio-based lubricants, European countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and Russia are among the main contributors to regional market growth. Growing population is responsible for the more consumption of the material which eventually helps in driving the growth of the market.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Pentaerythritol?

The market is fragmented in nature, while the top players accounting for a major share of the market, as well as some small scale companies are also participating in the growth of the market. Some of the key companies in the market include

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Celanese Corp

Perstorp

Copenor

Ercros SA

Zarja Chemicals

Henan Pengcheng Group

U-Jin Chemical etc.

