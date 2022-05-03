Organic Growth To Be The Center-Point Of Automotive Bumper Paint Market

Automotive Bumper Paint Market: Definition and Introduction

An automotive bumper is a structure that is placed at the front as well as the rear end of a vehicle. The bumper protects the vehicle body and its occupants from low speed or minor collisions. The automotive bumper absorbs shock from crashes and minimizes damage to vehicle’s main body. Owing to their prominent placement on the vehicle’s body, automotive bumpers are not only used for vehicle protection, but also for making a style statement.

Automotive bumper paint enhances the style and design quotient of the bumper. Automotive bumper paint also helps protect the surface of the bumper from scratches, stains, rust, corrosion, and other surface damage. Automotive bumper paints are used, both, at the factory level where OEMs produce components for new vehicle assembly, as well as in the aftermarket.

The aftermarket use of automotive bumper paints is mostly a result of refurbishments that are carried out after crashes or upgrades carried out to suit individual customer tastes. Thus, automotive bumper paint is an important component in the overall automotive market.