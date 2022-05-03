The Auto Fire Extinguisher Market To Dive Through Innovation

Auto Fire Extinguisher Market: Dynamics

The recovery of the automotive industry over the past couple of years, backed by rapid economic growth, has fueled sales of passenger cars. Further, due to expanding public transport infrastructure, construction activity and goods transportation, LCV and HCV demand is expected to increase significantly in years to come. Hence, increasing vehicle parc coupled with increased safety concerns will propel the demand for fire extinguishers in the market.

Owing to lack of rules and regulations pertaining to installation of auto fire extinguishers, most of the end users are reluctant to install fire extinguisher.

However, in the recent times, owing to increasing fire hazards and safety concerns, governments across various countries are implementing, regulating and mandating the installation of fire extinguishers in vehicles. Stringent regulations over installation of fire extinguishers are expected to significantly augment the demand in the auto fire extinguisher market during the forecast period.

Technological developments and increasing competition between various auto fire extinguisher manufacturers have led to the introduction of many compact and lightweight fire extinguishers in the market. Moreover, the increasing global trend of reducing vehicle weight and improving fuel-economy as a way to combat global warming will drive the demand for lightweight auto fire extinguisher in the market.