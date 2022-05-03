The Global To Prefix The Term “Transitional” To The Engine Block Heater Market

New York, United States, 2022-May-03 — /EPR Network/ —

Engine Block Heater Market: Introduction

Block heaters are basically engine-heating devices that are designed to heat up the engine block, and the related fluids, prior to starting it. Depending on external environmental condition i.e. how cold the surrounding is, this can accomplish a number of useful tasks. The main application of an engine block heater is to make the engine start easier by preheating the Engine Block, which reduces emissions, antifreeze internal engine components reduction in wear and tear, and makes the internal environment of the vehicle more comfortable by allowing the heater to blow hot air sooner.

Engine Block Heater Market: Dynamics

Demand for engine block heater is estimated to increase over the forecast period due to growing usage of vehicles in cold countries. Engine block heater consumption is highly dependent on the surrounding environment temperature of the region. Thus, high inclination & dependency of the society of cold countries on vehicles for commutation is expected to give a boost to the engine block heater market over the forecast period.

Attributes, such as low temperature and increasing preference of the general population towards safety and comfort, are expected to increase the consumption of engine block heater in the long-term scenario. Likewise, an increase in vehicle production is also expected to create demand space for engine block heaters market.

Also, individual preference towards the adoption of high-end accessories for better vehicle performance is also expected to fuel the growth of the engine block heater market. However, growing electric vehicle industry is proving as a stumbling block in engine block heater market limiting the scope of engine block heater to conventional vehicles with an average growth rate.

Also, growing aspiration of owning private vehicles, development of Satellite Township near megacities, developing surface transportation infrastructure, growing middle class, rising disposable income, increasing mobility due to an increased demand of goods carriers transportation and logistics enterprises are fueling the market for automotive engine block heater market.

Engine Block Heater Market: Segmentation

Based on the type Dipstick Engine Block Heater

Engine-warming blankets Engine Block Heater

Oil Pan Engine Block Heater

In-line Coolant Engine Block Heater

Bolt-on block Engine Block Heater

Freeze plug Engine Block Heater Based on the sales channel OEM (original equipment manufacturer)

Aftermarket Based on the vehicle type Passenger cars Compact cars Mid-Size cars Luxury Premium SUV

Light Commercial Vehicles(LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles(HCV)

Electric Vehicle

Engine Block Heater Market: Regional Outlook

North America, is expected to hold a major share in the global engine block heater market, owing to the cold temperature in this region and presence of prominent original equipment manufacturers of automobiles. Europe is expected to show average growth over the forecast period owing to their focus towards the electric vehicle in the region.

Europe and North America are expected to hold more than half of the market share of the global engine block heater market. Rest of the world is estimated to account for a relatively small share of the engine block heater market.

Engine Block Heater Market: Key Players

Some of the examples of the market participants operating across the value chain of the global Engine Block Heater market are:

DEFA AS

Calix AB

HOTSTART, Inc.

MAHLE GmbH

Wolverine Heaters

Phillips & Temro Industries (PTI)

Webasto Group

Five Star Manufacturing Group, Inc.

NRF B.V

