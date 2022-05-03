The Inflatable Boat Market To See Growth Through The Innovation-Oriented Spectrum

New York, United States, 2022-May-03 — /EPR Network/ —

Inflatable Boat Market 2022-2030

New Study Reports "Inflatable Boat Market 2022 Global Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2030"

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Inflatable Boat Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Inflatable Boat Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Rapidly growing demand from maritime security along with rising number of leisure activities are the main driving factors for the inflatable boats market. The boating industry has witnessed significant growth in recent years, with increasing number of professionals and adventurers, and boat racing events, which have tremendously bolstered the demand for inflatable boats.

The global inflatable boats market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% by value during the forecast period of 2022-2030.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the important players prevalent in the global like – Mercury Marine, Damen Shipyards Group, Woosung I.B. Co. LTD., Achilles Inflatable Crafts, and Maxxon Inflatable Boats and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Inflatable Boat.

Key Takeaways from Inflatable Boats Market Study

Increased participation and growing interest of people in outdoor recreational activities are some of the major factors driving the recreational boating industry, and thereby, creating significant demand for inflatable boats across the world.

With the expansion of distribution and dealer networks across the world, leading manufacturers are focusing on widening their consumer base. The global inflatable boats market is a highly competitive space; hence, this trend can be witnessed among several manufacturers.

Inflatable boats offer an excellent maneuverability, first responder, and seakeeping abilities, where consistency and reliability are critical to the success of a rescue mission, thus creating significant demand from the maritime security segment.

North America and Europe collectively account for a significant share in the global inflatable boats market. This can be attributed to the growing production of inflatable boats in the U.S. as well as booming boating industry in European countries such as Italy and France.

The rigid inflatable boats or RIBs segment is anticipated to grow the fastest in terms of value-volume, owing to higher demand from navies.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affect almost every industry. As a result of lockdowns and restrictions, tourism has been affected across the world, which will stunt inflatable boats market growth in the near term.

“Increased lifespan of inflatable boats, higher stability, and improved safety are anticipated to bolster their demand further. With growing number of domestic and regional manufacturers, market competition is anticipated to intensify over the coming years,” says a PMR analyst.

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Araia, South Africa etc.)

Key Stakeholders

Inflatable Boat Market Manufacturers

Inflatable Boat Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Inflatable Boat Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

